Even though it was a long time coming, the rise of Olivia Colman has been nothing short of stratospheric. Long a stalwart of British sitcoms, such as Peep Show and Rev, Colman turned to more dramatic fare in the 2010s, starting with her acclaimed performance in Tyrannosaur and her leading role on Broadchurch. Today, she has an Oscar, won for her performance in The Favourite, an Emmy won for The Crown, and a reputation as one of the finest actresses in the world. She’s not done yet, either: her performance in Empire of Light may give Colman her fourth Oscar nomination in five years, and high-profile roles in films like Wonka and upcoming Marvel projects will ensure that she stays in the public eye for a long while.

There are many reasons for her success, all of which have been touched upon in various reviews and articles like this one: her acuity with both comedy and drama, her range and versatility, her startlingly expressive face, and a charming, cheeky public image that has endeared her to arthouse critics and stan account runners on Twitter alike. But there’s a secret weapon in Colman’s arsenal, one that has made her such a dynamic, effective performer. Simply put, Olivia Colman is a world-class shrieker.

Olivia Colman Is a Scream Queen

Although she hasn’t been in any horror movies - at least, not yet - Colman can be considered a scream queen for just how well she uses her voice as an overwhelming, assaultive force. Her normal speaking voice is gentle and slightly prim, perfect for narrating nature documentaries or children’s programs; indeed, she’s done both for the BBC. When the script calls for it, however, she can turn her voice into a nasty, serrated weapon. She’s capable of reaching a blood-curdling upper register, her voice full of jagged edges and piercing shrapnel. “Shrill” is a loaded word these days, often used to dismiss any woman who displays a hint of assertion, but every word has its use, and “shrill” is clearly what Colman is aiming for when she screams. She has never shied away from ugly personalities or extreme emotions, from desperate, unraveling Sophie Chapman in Peep Show to the poisonous Godmother in Fleabag; when she hits those tea-kettle high notes, it’s with the confidence of a performer who knows how to make the audience squirm.

More important than pitch, however, is power. When Colman shrieks, she does so from her diaphragm - in other words, screaming from her chest. This lends the sound a violent intensity that’s genuinely jarring, even in a comedic context. In fact, clever writers have managed to use it as a sort of jump scare. In Beautiful People, her character goes to confront a woman named Reba who she believes is sleeping with her husband, and her son narrates through a voiceover. “When my mum got angry, she got–” he begins, before his mother interrupts him with a furious roar of “Reba!” After the audience is done flinching, he finishes: “--really angry.” Meanwhile, in Fleabag, although Godmother is established to be an awful person, the audience never hears her scream until an episode in Season 2 where a priest withdraws from officiating her wedding. She plays it cool until she closes the door behind her. “What…a…” she begins, before unleashing a C-bomb so loud and vitriolic that it feels like someone smashed your head between two cymbals.

Colman’s Scream Is a Devastating Tool in her Dramatic Arsenal

Consider the scene in Tyrannosaur where Colman, playing a kindly Christian shopkeeper named Hannah, opens the floodgates of hatred and shame and terror that years of an abusive marriage instilled in her. Confronted by her friend Joseph (Peter Mullan) after he finds her husband’s body, her confusion gives way to furious, sobbing recriminations - “who the fuck are you to judge me? You don’t know what that bastard did to me!” - before she shatters a flower pot and lets out a piercing wail. Or consider the scene in Broadchurch, after detective Ellie Miller discovers that the man who killed young Danny Latimer was none other than her husband Joe. Her sense of icy restraint cracks with the line “he was eleven!”, and soon enough she’s being pulled out of the interrogation room, releasing agonized howls of rage and despair. In another actress’ hands, those scenes would still be tragic and affecting; elevated by Colman, however, they’re so intense that they’re almost physically painful.

Perhaps the best illustration of her scream’s power is The Favourite - even though it’s used somewhat sparingly. As Queen Anne, Colman was called upon to use every inch of her range, from cheerful daffiness to petulant anger to steely authority, often swinging from one to another within seconds. Not only does Colman do so brilliantly, she does so without going too broad or too loud. If she played Anne as a woman perpetually on the verge of a screeching meltdown, it would get exhausting very quickly, not unlike Faye Dunaway in Mommie Dearest. Instead, Anne’s outbursts come on as suddenly as her attacks of gout, whether she’s embarrassed by a poor makeup job (“Look at me! How dare you! Close your eyes!”) or desperate to find her chief advisor/lover (“Find! Her!”). Most chilling of all is the scene where, after wistful longing suddenly turns into confusion and anger, Anne staggers down the hall, crushed by the weight of her many miscarriages. She sobs, she tries to cradle a baby being carried by a servant, she wails out “where am I?!” in a panic. Coming after a relatively quiet stretch, it’s utterly nerve-jangling - and it wouldn’t be half as effective without Colman’s piercing cry.

There is, of course, much more to Olivia Colman’s brilliance than a strong pair of lungs. She’s shown outstanding range over the course of her career, and in the years ahead she’s likely to show even more. But when you’ve already got ace comic timing, an instantly likable screen presence, and sterling dramatic bona fides, there’s nothing wrong with another reliable tool in the kit - and when Colman does it so well, it can become something truly compelling in its own right.