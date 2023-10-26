Director Thea Sharrock is bringing the most profane chapter of British history to life in her upcoming movie Wicked Little Letters starring Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley. Set in the 1920s, the black comedy feature is based on a real scandal that stunned people wherein a series of profane letters started dropping into everyone's mailboxes with no suspect in sight. To hype the audiences for the upcoming feature, a red band trailer has been unveiled by the makers.

The trailer takes fans to the period setting as we see Edith (Colman) receiving a letter full of foul language, and soon more and more people in the neighborhood start receiving them and everyone suspects that an immigrant neighbor, Rose (Buckley) is responsible for it. Hilarious circumstances follow as Edith confronts Rose and an inspector (Anjana Vasan) begins to investigate the case.

What’s ‘Wicked Little Letters’ About?

Written by Jonny Sweet, the movie covers a scandal that rocked 1920s England, based on a stranger-than-fiction true story. Wicked Little Letters follows neighbors a deeply conservative Edith Swan and rowdy Irish migrant Rose, in the seaside town of Littlehampton. When the anonymous letters prompt a nationwide uproar, a trial ensues to catch the culprit, and the town’s women along with Police Officer Gladys Moss take it upon themselves to investigate the crime and find that something is amiss. Overall, the movie looks fresh, upbeat, and wickedly humorous and is enhanced by witty performances by the cast. Each dialogue is crafted to tickle the audience and it gets funnier given the period setting. The message of the film is carefully spelled out in the trailer, "Be careful of what you post," which also applies to the contemporary world we live in.

The movie has an ensemble cast including Anjana Vasan as WPC Gladys Moss, Timothy Spall as Edward Swan, Gemma Jones as Victoria Swan, Alisha Weir as Rose's daughter, Hugh Skinner as Constable Papperwick, Richard Goulding as Mr. Scales, and Jason Watkins as Mr. Treading. Further rounding off the cast are Malachi Kirby, Eileen Atkins, Joanna Scanlan, and Lolly Adefope in undisclosed roles.

Wicked Little Letters is scheduled to be released in the United Kingdom on February 23, 2024. You can check out the new trailer below: