In the bleak, murderous world of Bates Motel, the only beacon of hope is a frail young woman walking around with her oxygen tank. Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, the A&E series was full of dread and death from the moment it went on the air. And while Bates Motel could have easily been another show about a serial killer on his murderous spree, Olivia Cooke’s Emma Decody grounded the show and gave it heart. Because of Cooke, viewers couldn’t help but care about Emma. Meanwhile, because of Emma, one couldn’t help but feel some empathy for Norman, the man who would become a serial killer. As it turns out too, they didn’t need to worry about Cooke’s fate too much. As fans know, Emma is among the last ones standing in Bates Motel, outliving both Norman (Freddie Highmore) and Norma Bates (Vera Farmiga). And while the show also delivered Cooke her breakout moment, playing Emma eventually took a toll on the actress as she admitted to struggling with depression while filming.

In ‘Bates Motel,’ Olivia Cooke Plays Norman Bates' Best Friend

Bates Motel may be centered on the twisted mother-son dynamic between Norman and Norma, but throughout the show, there are also times when it focuses more on Norman, and this is where Cooke’s Emma comes in. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Kerry Ehrin noted that the character becomes wise beyond her years as she deals with cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening illness that affects the lungs. Perhaps, when she first sees Norman, she also sees someone who is suffering in some way, which is why they connect so easily. At the same time, it becomes clear that Norman and Emma are kindred spirits as they are both socially awkward and struggle to fit into societal norms.

Oddly enough, Emma happens to be Norman’s chance at normalcy. But more than that, the character is crucial to Norman for a couple of reasons. For starters, Emma keeps Norman grounded, allowing him to fight his darker tendencies. Having her around also allows Norman to experience a female relationship that is a stark contrast to the one he has with his mother. At the same time, it is also worth noting that if it weren’t for Emma, Norman would have never met her father, Will Decody (the character was first portrayed by Ian Hart before Andrew Howard took over) who would teach him about taxidermy. As Hitchcock fans know, this is a crucial detail that separates Norman from some of the most memorable serial killers that Hollywood has birthed.

On the other hand, much like Norman’s brother, Dylan (Max Thieriot), Emma also mirrors the audience, remaining an outsider looking in on the show despite the close relationship she shares with both Norma and Norman. At the same time, the character also serves as the show’s moral compass. Throughout everything that happens, Emma’s reactions are a constant reminder to everyone that none of Norman’s actions are okay even if you can understand his twisted thought process. In Bates Motel, Emma is also a symbol of both hope and resilience. Her survival is proof that not everyone has to succumb to the madness of Norman and his mother.

In 'Bates Motel,' Olivia Cooke's Emma Is Not Your Typical Scream Queen

When Cooke joined the cast of Bates Motel, she had been a relative newcomer, having only done a couple of professional acting gigs. That said, she took to Emma like a seasoned pro, delivering an onscreen performance that was both thoughtful and layered. For starters, the actress was fully committed when it came to bringing a character with cystic fibrosis to life. Onscreen, Cooke depicted symptoms of the disease (persistent coughing, shortness of breath) and hung on to her oxygen tank like the lifeline it is. Later on, Cooke also openly showed her character’s vulnerability as Emma’s condition worsened just before undergoing a lung transplant.

Meanwhile, Cooke’s scenes with Highmore’s Norman are also particularly noteworthy. In the beginning, she had to play a young woman in love with a man (Norman) who doesn’t feel the same way. Later on, as she gets over Norman and uncovers the horrible truth about him, Cooke delivers an Emma who is both terrified and sad at the realization that she has lost her friend forever. This is especially evident in Season 5 when Emma visits Norman in prison after he kills Norma. The music is solemn as she makes her way to him and then, the tension picks up as Emma finally comes face to face with Norman. Even without Emma saying anything, Norman feels the need to talk. He tries to convince him that he didn't kill Norma, but Emma is certain he's lying. She's also aware that at that moment, she isn't talking to the Norman she knows. "Can you tell him that I miss him?" Emma tearfully says before turning away.

For Emma, losing the Bates is almost too much to bear as she always wanted to be a part of this family. But even at this point in the story, Emma is, very much, a symbol of resilience. Just before the final unraveling of the Bates, Emma and Dylan relocated to Seattle and had a child together. Following Norman's death, one of the final scenes shows Emma and Dylan happily remaining in Seattle with their daughter.

Filming ‘Bates Motel’ Led Olivia Cooke to Have Depression

Before getting cast in Bates Motel, Cooke never had to work so far away from home. But suddenly, there she was, in her late teens, heading to Vancouver to work on a series that would help turn her into a Hollywood star. For the actress, that meant relocating and being in a new environment where she barely had any company. Her work schedule didn’t help matters too. Bates Motel carefully organized the way they shot scenes on set, as Cooke revealed in a 2022 interview with The Guardian. Because of the characters’ different storylines, the cast didn’t necessarily film scenes together all the time. Cooke, for her part, filmed her scenes every two weeks.

Since Cooke was under 20 when she first started doing Bates Motel, she was under the legal drinking age in Canada. And so, while others were able to go out together for drinks, the actress had no choice but to remain in her apartment. At some point, it got to be too much for Cooke, and she suffered from depression. “It was a big old lovely cocktail: being homesick and not knowing it, having not stopped since I was 18, being on my own for large swathes of time,” the actress told The Guardian. Instead of taking some time off or returning home, however, Cooke kept going and threw herself into more work. In the years that followed, the English actress got cast in several projects, including the horror film Ouija and the critically acclaimed dramedy Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.

Meanwhile, since wrapping up her time in Bates Motel, Cooke has also gone on to do more films, including Steven Spielberg’s action sci-fi Ready Player One. Not long after, Cooke also made a major return to episodic projects after being cast to play the older version of Alicent Hightower in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. At the same time, Cooke has also been in better spirits since, having learned not to take herself too seriously. “Weirdly, the older I get, the younger I feel,” she remarked.

Understandably, she felt a lot more pressure to deliver while working on Bates Motel, especially with the series being her first Hollywood project. Perhaps, the emotional heaviness of the show didn't help too. It's fair to say that without Bates Motel, we wouldn't have gotten to witness Cooke's ability to play a character with both vulnerability and strength so early on in her career. The series is also a reminder that she can readily take on darker material without necessarily turning into a typical scream queen.

