House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke is set to lead Visitation, an upcoming horror film directed by Nicolas Pesce. She will star in the film alongside Isla Johnston of The Queen's Gambit fame. As per the producers, the story of Visitation follows Maria, a 14-year-old girl who is sent away to live with Catholic nuns when her mother is sick and dying.

The arrival and stay of the young girl starts to slowly become more and more sinister as one of her caretakers becomes enamored with her for all the wrong reasons. While most of the character details are being kept under wraps, we do know that Cooke will portray a nun that plays an integral part in the film's narrative, but that is all we know so far.

Joining Cooke and Johnston on the announced cast are Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones, Jojo Rabbit), Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey), and Stephen Rea (Interview with the Vampire, The Crying Game). Principal photography began last week in Ireland. Cooke can be seen now as Queen Alicent Hightower HBO's highly acclaimed series House of the Dragon. She has also previously appeared in the Oscar-nominated Sound Of Metal and Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One among other projects. Johnston has previously played the younger version of Anya Taylor-Joy's character, Beth Harmon, in Netflix's The Queen’s Gambit.

The Team Working on Visitation

First making his directorial debut with the award-winning 2016 Sundance film The Eyes of My Mother, this upcoming project is the first film that Pesce is directing since 2020's The Grudge, where he also served as the writer. For Visitation, he is joined by Zachary Galler serving as D.P. and will be adapting a script penned by Helen Gaughran. This will be Gaughran's first feature film, though she has previously won the 2019 Script Pipeline Screenwriting contest and First Look contest. Entertainment One, Rumble Films, and Blinder Films will produce the project with David Lancaster and Stephanie Wilcox serving as producers for Rumble Films alongside Blinder Films' Katie Holly. Overseeing the film's production for eOne Jillian Share, Courtney Cunniff, and Chanel Vidal.

Visitation is currently in production and has no release date or release window announced as of yet. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the upcoming horror film. Check out our interview with Cooke below: