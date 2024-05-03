The Big Picture Olivia Cooke and Jamie Bell star in a romantic film set in Italy, where they must navigate their impossible love story.

The film captures the spark of attraction between two people who unexpectedly find what they were missing.

Director and writer express excitement over the talented cast bringing this sexy, fun, and moving love story to life.

Olivia Cooke and Jamie Bell will play ill-fated lovers in Takes One To Know One from Italian director Nathalie Biancheri. Cooke will play Eleanor while Bell will play Luke. The film's script was written by Brooke Baker and production is set to begin in late 2024 in Italy. The official synopsis (below) teases an impossible love story when the two connect over mutual interests and feelings develop, but there's a huge hurdle to cross:

When Eleanor and Lucas meet in Rome, the chemistry is electric. With a shared passion for art, Italy and each other, it looks like the start of something life-changing. The biggest stumbling block: they are both in relationships with other people. A twist on the real-time getaway romance, Takes One To Know One, is a sexy, relatable love story that captures the spark of attraction between two people who accidentally find something they didn’t realize they were looking for.

Cooke commented on the story, expressing excitement over having the opportunity to bring it to life, saying: "The script penned by Brooke is beautiful and delicious and can only be elevated more by Natalie and Jamie’s immense talent and vision. To be working with this brilliant bunch is a dream.” Director Biancheri was also excited to work with the leads and lauded the script, saying: “I’m so excited to work with Olivia and Jamie on this project. The script is such a great combination of sexy, fun but also quite moving and I feel like it really hits a spot people are hungry for in cinema today.”

Baker reflected on writing the script and was happy to have found this cast and crew, saying:

“Writing this movie for Olivia was an incredible experience, and I immediately resonated with Nathalie’s inspired and visionary take on the material. I couldn’t be more thrilled that Nathalie, Olivia, and Jamie are going to bring this story and these characters that I love so deeply to life.”

Where You May Have Seen Olivia Cooke and Jamie Bell Before

Image via 20th Century Fox

Cooke is known for her work in television and film as an actor. She is best known for her work as Alicent Hightower in the Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon. Before that, she starred as Emma Decody in Bates Motel alongside Freddie Highmore for five seasons. Bell is known for his work in film and television. He rose to prominence after playing Billy Elliot in the 2000 film of the same name. He was recently seen in All of Us Strangers as Adam's Father.

Details about the premiere date will be available after production is completed. Season 2 of House of the Dragon premieres on June 16 on HBO. Catch up on Max.

