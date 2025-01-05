The Golden Age of Hollywood was a pinnacle time for iconic duos such as Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy, John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara, and William Powell and Myrna Loy. While there are countless cinematic couples, Errol Flynn and two-time Oscar winner Olivia de Havilland effortlessly stole the hearts of audiences with their genuine real-life friendship and flirtatious on-screen chemistry. Ultimately, these two cemented themselves as one of the most alluring and complex on-screen duos in Hollywood history.

Flynn and de Havilland made their feature film debut in the classic swashbuckling film Captain Blood, becoming an instant hit with movie-goers and one of Warner Bros.'s top on-screen duos. Throughout their careers, Flynn and de Havilland collaborated on eight films together, including their most famous, 1938's The Adventures of Robin Hood. Eventually, the two formed a lifelong friendship, which further contributed to their timeless legacy on the big screen. This list will rank de Havilland and Flynn's eight collaborations based on how memorable the movies are, how strong the actors' chemistry is, and the project's overall quality.

8 'Four's a Crowd' (1938)

Directed by Michael Curtiz

De Havilland and Flynn co-star in Four's a Crowd, which also stars Rosalind Russell, Walter Connolly, and Margaret Hamilton. Russell stars as Jean Christy, a local reporter who tries to save her newspaper after her editor-in-chief, Robert Landsford (Flynn), clashes with the paper's new owner, Pat Buckley (Patric Knowles). When Christy tries to make a deal with a public relations firm, she and Landsford learn that the owner's granddaughter (de Havilland) is Buckley's fiancé, leading Christy to pursue Buckley and Landsford to go after the granddaughter.

After the immense success of The Adventures of Robin Hood, Flynn had been concerned about being typecast as an action star and insisted on being cast in other genres, specifically the then-successful but now-defunct screwball comedy. While Four's a Crowd wasn't a success at the box office, it still allowed de Havilland and Flynn to trade in their traditional dramatic pace for a more lighthearted collaboration that showcases both stars' comedic chops and slapstick wit.

7 'The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex' (1939)

Directed by Michael Curtiz

Close

Based on the popular stage production, The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex is a historical romantic drama starring two-time Oscar winner Bette Davis as Queen Elizabeth I. It follows a fictionalized version of the relationship between the Queen and the Earl of Essex, Robert Devereux (Flynn). De Havilland takes on a supporting role of one of the Queen's lady-in-waiting, Penelope Gray, who plays a crucial role in the romance between the aging Queen and the dashing Earl of Essex, entangling them in a torrid love triangle.

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex was a financial success, earning over half a million dollars, but much of the film's praise went to Davis and her prestigious performance. Despite some reviews, Flynn effectively holds his own against Davis. Still, his few scenes with de Havilland are among some of the film's most compelling and unforgettable, accurately alluding to them being a better romantic fit compared to Davis and Flynn.

6 'The Charge of the Light Brigade' (1936)

Directed by Michael Curtiz