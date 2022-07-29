It has been announced Olivia DeJonge is joining the cast of Cooper Raiff’s upcoming film The Trashers in a starring role alongside Stranger Things star David Harbour. The original announcement of DeJonge's casting came from Deadline, though the finer details of DeJonge's character are still being kept under wraps. The Australian actress has most recently starred in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, was which released in late June, and has since passed the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Other roles she has had in the past include a starring role on the HBO Max miniseries The Staircase as Caitlin Atwater as well as starring as Becca in M. Night Shyamalan's 2015 film The Visit.

The story of The Trashers chronicles both the rise and fall of Jimmy Galante (Harbour) a trash magnate in Danbury, Connecticut who, in 2004, bought the city’s minor league hockey team and assigned his teenage son to run it. The team, known as "The Trashers," went on to gain notoriety for its rough and violent style, creating a fanbase both for how they played and for winning more and more games.

The team’s success and fame all came to an abrupt end with Galante’s arrest on 72 criminal charges. Galante was eventually indicted for defrauding the United Hockey League as well as bypassing the hard salary cap by putting both his players and their wives into no-show jobs through his waste management business. The story of The Trashers and Galante has played a large part in pop culture as he is the purported inspiration for one of the most iconic TV characters of all time, Tony Soprano.

Raiff will be directing the film based on a script written by Adam R. Perlman (Billions) with current revisions by both Perlman and Raiff. DeJonge will be joining Harbour as well as Cooper Hoffman, who will be playing Galante's son AJ, on the film's cast with more cast members to be announced. Executive producers on the project include Micah Green, Dan Steinman, and Dan Friedkin as well as Jon Wertheim and Adam R. Perlman. AJ Galante, on whose life rights the story is based, will serve as an associate producer. Producers include Tom McNulty of MC2 Entertainment and Andrew Morrison of Yellow Bear Films. 30WEST will finance the feature.