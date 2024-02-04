The Big Picture Olivia Flowers admits to hooking up with Thomas Ravenel on Southern Charm reunion, shocking the cast.

Flowers accuses her ex-best friend Taylor Ann Green of using the information against her.

Green tries to compare her situation to Flowers' but Flowers rejects the comparison and calls Green a bad friend and person.

Olivia Flowers and her ex-best friend Taylor Ann Green are not parting ways amicably. At the reunion for Season 9 of the Bravo reality series, Southern Charm, Flowers and Green went back and forth about Green hooking up with Austen Kroll. To get the heat off of her, Green said: “Forgive as you would want to be forgiven,” to Flowers which prompted a reveal that no one saw coming. The rest of the cast and Andy Cohen all looked confused by Green's comment, and it prompted Flowers to call Green out, knowing what she was insinuating.

“Go ahead and say it. I already see what you’re trying to do," Flowers said. “You’ve been hanging this over my head. I wanna see it. Say it. Say it.” After that moment, Cohen had to press Green to say what she was implying and even Craig Conover said "Well, just say it now. I mean we’re here.” Green went on to still be cagey in what she was alluding to, saying "The whole Thomas situation," when pressed. It took Cohen clarifying that Green was talking about Thomas Ravenel before Flowers stepped in.

Flowers was accused of sleeping with Ravenel before at the Season 8 reunion by co-star Madison LeCroy. Ravenel, who is 30 years her senior, shares two kids with Flowers' close friend Kathryn Dennis. Green finally forced Flowers to admit that she did hook up with Ravenel when she was 20 years old. “I was fresh out of college, 20 years old, dumb drunken night, one time, had a hookup with T-Rav, and I wanted to take to my grave. Who wouldn’t?” Flowers said. She then went on to talk about how she told Green after the reunion as a friend. “Right afterward, I sat down with Taylor, and I said, ‘I appreciate you taking up for me, but you should know something did happen, and she’s the only person I told on earth about that, and here you are sitting now trying to use it against me,” Flowers said.

Southern Charm A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 3, 2014 Creator Bryan Kestner, Whitney Smith Cast Craig Conover , Shep Rose , Kathryn Dennis , Austen Kroll Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 9

The 'Southern Charm' Cast Compared Olivia and Thomas' Hookup to Other Incidents

Image by Bravo

The reason that Green brought it up at all was that she claimed her situation was the same as Flowers' was back then. “I mean, same situation,” Green said. “Kathryn is a friend and confidant and you lied about it, so why didn’t you go to Kathryn and say I’m sorry?” Flowers went on to say that it wasn't at all the same given that she didn't know Dennis at the time and met her after it happened.

Related These ‘Real Housewives’ Reunions Have Fans More Than Excited Many things have changed since filming ended on, now all eyes are on the upcoming reunions

Green claimed that Flowers told her it was five years ago, which is not what Flowers said. “Because, she’s just been sitting there chomping at the bit to use it against me,” Flowers said of Green. “Not only have you proven yourself to be a s—t friend, you’re a s—t human, too.”

Southern Charm is now streaming in the U.S. on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock