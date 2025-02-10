Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Heart Eyes'Olivia Holt had a good time making her latest horror movie, Heart Eyes. Not only did she cherish the time spent with director, Josh Ruben, and her cast mates, Mason Gooding, Devon Sawa, and Jordana Brewster, but the actress also had a wonderful time stepping into the role of Ally. Two of the titular killer’s primary targets, Ally and her co-worker, Jay (Gooding), can’t seem to shake the serial killer who hunts happy couples for sport every Valentine’s Day. Kinda gives everyone yet another good reason to be single, doesn’t it? Holt recently swung by Collider’s Ladies Night with Perri Nemiroff to discuss her take on the character, and also teased that she would be down for a sequel, should the opportunity present itself.

By the time the final scene plays out and the killer is unmasked, Jay and Ally try to move forward from the bonkers and brutal events that have plagued them. The film perfectly sets up their happily-ever-after, and, with a happy ending, comes the possibility that it could all go up in flames in a sequel. Fully open to appearing in a follow-up film, Holt told Nemiroff:

“I really do love that character, and I hope I get the chance to play her again.”

The Complexities of Ally as a Character