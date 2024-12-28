Olivia Hussey, star of Romeo and Juliet, Black Christmas, and Death on the Nile, has died at 73. Hussey's family announced her death on social media; their statement says that Hussey was "a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her," and that she "lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals."

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on April 17, 1951, Hussey grew up in England, and wanted to act from a young age. At fifteen, she starred with Vanessa Redgrave on the West End stage in a production of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie; she was noticed by Italian director Franco Zeffirelli, who was looking to film William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet with actors closer to the age of their characters than traditional productions. Chosen from 500 actors auditioning for the role, she was cast alongside Leonard Whiting's Romeo in the film. It was an enormous commercial and critical success, and rocketed Hussey to stardom; however, it also attracted controversy for a nude scene between Hussey and Whiting. Hussey initially defended Zeffirelli's choices, but in recent years she and Whiting sued Paramount Pictures for sexual exploitation, sexual harassment, and fraud; the suit was ultimately dismissed.

