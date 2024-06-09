Ever since her 1966 London production of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, where she starred opposite Vanessa Redgrave as a manipulative lead at the age of 16, Olivia Hussey has successfully captured the attention of audiences and critics alike. This eventually led her to land the big role of Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 film adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, which in turn launched her to fame. Eventually, Hussey gained international recognition for her performance and partook in several other exciting projects.

As witnessed throughout the years, the talent of the Golden Globe winner is undeniable (whether this means in the acting field or even as a published author). While the Argentine-British star has landed several memorable roles in television and movies, some have inevitably stood out more than others for a number of reasons. As such, we take a look back at some of the best Olivia Hussey movies, ranking them by entertainment value, quality, and the star’s efforts.

10 'Psycho IV: The Beginning' (1990)

Director: Mick Garris

In this Mick Garris' horror mystery TV movie, which serves as both a prequel and a sequel to Alfred Hitchcock's film, the iconic Psycho actor Anthony Perkins reprises his role as the legendary character Norman Bates. In Psycho IV: The Beginning, Bates meditates about his traumatizing childhood experiences with his abusive mother and fears that his unborn child will inherit his split personality disorder.

Even if this slasher film ultimately falls short of expectations and received negative reviews when it was released (it is still one of the least favorite among all Psycho movies), fans of Hitchcock's iconic film may find themselves drawn to Psycho IV to learn more about the character. Still, Olivia Hussey's performance as a younger Norma Bates is arguably one of the movie's strong assets, as well as Perkins' great acting, as likely expected.

Psycho IV: The Beginning Release Date November 10, 1990 Cast Anthony Perkins , Henry Thomas , Olivia Hussey , CCH Pounder , Warren Frost Runtime 96 Minutes

9 'Turkey Shoot' (1981)

Director: Brian Trenchard-Smith

Originally titled Escape 2000 and described by the director as a cross-genre piece in which "1984 meets The Camp on Blood Island where they play The Most Dangerous Game", Brian Trenchard-Smith's dystopian action film is set in the near future, particularly after an unspecified holocaust. When they're hunted by leaders of the camp, one of the prisoners, Paul (Steve Railsback), showcases his determination not to go down (at least not as quietly as the others).

Turkey Shoot is not a flawless film by any means (nor is its narrative groundbreaking). However, it is still good, enjoyable, and certainly engaging enough to keep fans of the genre, particularly stories that highlight the consequences of totalitarian regimes, interested. Hussey offers a believable performance as Chris Walters, a shopkeeper falsely accused of aiding a rebel.

Turkey Shoot (1982) Release Date October 29, 1982 Cast Steve Railsback , Olivia Hussey , Michael Craig , Carmen Duncan , Noel Ferrier Runtime 93 Minutes

8 'The Man With Bogart's Face' (1980)

Director: Robert Day

The Man With Bogart's Face, which is also called Sam Marlowe, Private Eye, is set in contemporary Hollywood and follows private investigator Sam Marlow (Robert Sacchi) who gets plastic surgery to look like the iconic Golden Age star Humphrey Bogart, going out to solve cases like Bogart's on-screen detective, film-noir characters from the 1940s. It is based on a novel of the same name by Andrew J. Fenady.

In addition to Sacchi's striking similarities with the beloved old Hollywood star, Robert Day's 1980 movie also benefits from an enthralling, creative premise (even if a bit silly, too). Despite its flaws, The Man With Bogart's Face is a fun and intriguing noir, with Hussey successfully stepping into the small role of Elsa and leaving an impression, even if it's not one of her most memorable.

The Man With Bogart's Face (1980) Release Date October 3, 1980 Cast Robert Sacchi , Franco Nero , Michelle Phillips , Olivia Hussey , Misty Rowe Runtime 106 Minutes

7 'Mother Teresa' (2003)

Director: Fabrizio Costa

Featuring an astounding performance from Hussey in the lead role, 2003's Mother Teresa is an obvious pick for religious audiences. The story follows the famous titular Catholic icon from the beginning of her ministry to her death, illustrating her quest to help the poor by creating a new "congregation" in the Church, establishing refuges for the dying and orphaned, and providing them with both comfort and food.

There is no doubt that Fabrizio Costa's TV movie greatly benefits from Hussey's astounding performance, which is arguably what makes the feature worthwhile and the major standout in the biopic. With an educational and informative story line about the life of a worldwide-known personality, Mother Teresa is overall a well-intentioned and good-natured biography.

Mother Teresa of Calcutta (2003) Mother Teresa's inspiring journey is depicted, showcasing her transformation from a young nun in Albania to a globally recognized figure of compassion in Calcutta. The film follows her relentless efforts to care for the destitute, the sick, and the dying, and the establishment of the Missionaries of Charity. Release Date October 19, 2003 Director Fabrizio Costa Cast Olivia Hussey , Sebastiano Somma , Ingrid Rubio , Michael Mendl , Guillermo Ayesa , Emily Hamilton , Neil Stuke , Valeria Cavalli Runtime 110 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Massimo Cerofolini , Francesco Scardamaglia Expand

6 'All the Right Noises' (1970)

Director: Gerry O'Hara

Starring Tom Bell, Olivia Hussey, Judy Carne and John Standing, this gritty British family drama film All the Right Noises centers around a happily married man and father of two young children, depicting his affair with a young, fifteen-year-old teenage actress who is just eleven months away from being sixteen (as she makes a point to highlight), played by none other than a young Hussey.

Despite its questionable, slightly controversial narrative, Hussey's performance in this kitchen-sink realism film is worth noting, as it was one of her first and she took advantage of the screen time she was given quite well. In addition to all the shocking but still captivating melodrama at its center — which many 1970s drama enthusiasts seem to enjoy — All the Right Noises features a great soundtrack with the participation of folk singer Melanie Safka, who wrote two songs for the movie.

All the Right Noises (1970) Release Date October 16, 1970 Cast Tom Bell , Olivia Hussey , Judy Carne , John Standing , Roy Herrick Runtime 92 Minutes

5 'Ivanhoe' (1982)

Director: Richard Thorpe

This TV movie adaptation of Sir Walter Scott's 1819 novel of the same name and remake of the epic British-American historical adventure film with Robert Taylor at its center tells the story of a man — its titular character, this time played by Anthony Andrews — who attempts to free the captive King Richard (Julian Glover) and put him back on the throne.

Even though the entire cast does a great job, Hussey is one of the most memorable characters in the film and does a great job at portraying the beautiful daughter of Isaac of York, who later turns into Ivanhoe's love interest. This engrossing medieval tale will probably appeal to anyone who enjoys traveling back in time through films, as it offers an intriguing, even if slightly glamorized showcase of life back then.

Ivanhoe (1982) Release Date February 23, 1982 Cast Anthony Andrews , James Mason , Sam Neill , Michael Hordern , Julian Glover Runtime 137 Minutes

4 'Jesus of Nazareth' (1977)

Director: Franco Zeffirelli

The second religious Hussey project on this list (establishing her as a classic actor with an inclination for meaningful stories) is Franco Zeffirelli's Jesus of Nazareth, which, like other films about the first martyr of the Christian Church, depicts Jesus' (played by Robert Powell) life from the beginning at nativity to its end at resurrection.

It wouldn't make sense to decide whether Jesus of Nazareth is accurate. However, it is certainly a compelling tale of love and compassion, as expected considering its subject matter. With that said, Zeffirelli's TV film/miniseries ranks high among the best Christian movies about the life of Jesus Christ, and its great performances — ranging from Powell's powerful efforts to Hussey's believable portrayal of the Virgin Mary — help cement it as one of the finest.

Jesus of Nazareth (1977) A historical drama captures the profound and transformative journey of a Nazarene carpenter who rises to prominence as a spiritual leader. The story spans from his miraculous birth to his powerful teachings, compassionate healings, and the challenges he faces from political and religious authorities. His mission to spread a message of love and redemption culminates in his ultimate sacrifice, leaving an indelible mark on humanity. Release Date April 3, 1977 Cast Robert Powell , Olivia Hussey , Laurence Olivier , James Mason , Anne Bancroft , Ernest Borgnine , Claudia Cardinale , Valentina Cortese Main Genre Drama

3 'Death on the Nile' (1978)

Director: John Guillermin

Based on Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same name, Death on the Nile stars Peter Ustinov as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot, who enjoys a luxurious cruise down the Nile. However, when a newlywed heiress is found murdered on board, the insightful character must identify the killer before the ship reaches the end of its journey.

Filled with a star-studded cast that includes Hussey as the sulky Rosalie Otterbourne, Dame Maggie Smith, Angela Lansbury, Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, and Jane Birkin among other talented actors, John Guillermin's Oscar-winning film (it won Best Costume Design) is the right choice for murder mystery fans. While slow-paced at times, Death on the Nile is still a fun and thrilling picture that holds up today.

Death On The Nile (1978) Release Date September 29, 1978 Cast Peter Ustinov , Jane Birkin , Lois Chiles , Bette Davis , Mia Farrow Runtime 140 Minutes

2 'Romeo and Juliet' (1968)

Director: Franco Zeffirelli

No doubt, the second Franco Zeffirelli film on this list goes down as one of Hussey's most unforgettable — it was her breakout role, after all. Zeffirelli's adaptation of Shakespeare's classic romance tale resulted in a great period romantic tragedy film starring Hussey as Juliet and Leonard Whiting as Romeo, illustrating the growing, forbidden, and ill-fated relationship of the two young members of feuding families.

Romeo and Juliet is a timeless love tale that goes down as one of the most iconic in all literature, so it's not difficult to grasp the appeal of Zeffirelli's adaptation, especially when it is so well-executed and anchored by great performances. Still, despite the movie being great and their efforts fantastic, Hussey and Withing revealed that it was definitely not an easy project for them to work with, and even sued Paramount for sexual harassment.

Romeo and Juliet (1968) Release Date October 8, 1968 Cast Olivia Hussey , Leonard Whiting , Milo O'Shea , Michael York Runtime 138 Minutes

1 'Black Christmas' (1974)

Director: Bob Clark

Hussey successfully takes the lead role of student Jess Bradford in Bob Clark's Black Christmas, a Canadian slasher that has earned a cult following over the years. The story centers around a group of sorority sisters who receive threatening phone calls and are stalked and murdered by a mentally ill killer during the Christmas season.

Clark's feature is highly influential in the slasher genre and stands the test of time for many reasons, be it the acting or simplistic but still enjoyable plot. Plus, it obviously went on to inspire major slasher films, including John Carpenter's now iconic Halloween. It's not debatable that the horror classic Black Christmas deserves a high ranking among Hussey's best when taking into account her strong performance and the movie's overall quality.

Black Christmas (1974) Release Date December 20, 1974 Cast Olivia Hussey , Keir Dullea , Margot Kidder , John Saxon Runtime 98 minutes

