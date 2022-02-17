One of the hottest pop-stars of her generation, Olivia Rodrigo will take her fans on an epic road trip in the upcoming Disney+ documentary film OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film). Directed by Stacey Lee, the film will feature “new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage,” from the making of her triple-platinum debut album SOUR.

The road trip will start in Salt Lake City, where Rodrigo began writing the album, and end in Los Angeles. Along the way, she will recount memories of her artistic process, and share her feelings about navigating a very particular time in her life. OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u features eleven songs from the album, rearranged and re-staged in exotic new locations like the Mojave Airplane Boneyard, Roy's Motel & Café, Arcosanti and the Red Rock Canyon State Park. The film will also include guest appearances from Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger and Towa Bird.

The teaser for the film shows intimate behind-the-scenes clips of her creative process. Over footage of her freaking out a week before her album was due to drop, and jamming out in what appears to be a makeshift studio, she says:

“I think I just wanted to tell people what was going on, in the back of my head, in a way that was proud, and not ashamed. Coming from this place of hurt, I managed to something that I was proud of. There’s nothing better than that."

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Joshua Bassett on 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Season 2 and Filming Those Olivia Rodrigo Phone Call Scenes

After appearing in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo burst onto the music scene with her quadruple-platinum debut single “drivers license” and cemented her fame with SOUR, which topped charts globally and earned Rodrigo nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Rodrigo picked up an additional five nods, for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Music Video and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said that driving home 2 u will be a “unique film experience” that will help fans “understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia.” John Janick, chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M and Interscope Films, added:

“It's an authentic look into her creative process, her incredible drive and who she is as an artist and person. We're so proud to have co-produced this film with Supper Club and are thrilled that it has found a home on Disney +."

In 2020, Disney+ released Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, a film that captured the writing and recording process behind Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album, Folklore. However, unlike Rodrigo’s road trip movie, Folklore was restricted to one location. And last year, Apple TV+ released Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, a similarly intimate glimpse inside the life of another teenage pop-star.

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u premieres on Disney+ on March 25. Check out the teaser below:

The Real Monsters in Guillermo del Toro's Films Are Often the Humans Guillermo del Toro loves monsters, but the true demons often take human form in his films.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email