Disney+ and world-famous singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo revealed today the trailer for their original movie Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 U. The movie is a look from Rodrigo herself into the making of her album, the state of mind she was in as it came together, and its indisputable success. All of that happens across a road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles, and subscribers can look forward to watching it next week.

The trailer for Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 U reveals the beautiful landscape throughout which Rodrigo will get personal and talk about her experience as a recording artist. The artist herself reveals that the scenic route is a trip she did many times while writing, recording, and getting ideas for her debut album SOUR.

Also revealed by the Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 U trailer is a treat for fans: the movie will feature Olivia Rodrigo hit songs will all-new arrangements, which the singer performed in several locations during filming. But it isn’t all bright and shiny: the movie is also set to reveal footage from the ups and downs Rodrigo went through while creating SOUR, including self-doubt moments in which she felt she just wasn’t a good singer.

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 U is directed by Stacey Lee, who makes her feature film debut after co-directing Live Fast Draw Yung, a short-subject documentary that followed Yung Lenox, a rap portrait artist that rose to prominence at only 7 years old.

A former High School Musical star, Olivia Rodrigo became an instant musical success after releasing songs that became massive hits across the world, including “drivers license,” “deja vu,” and multi-platinum earning hit song “good 4 u.” Rodrigo’s freshman album SOUR debuted at #1 in 2021 and is currently nominated at the Grammy Awards as Album of the Year and in several other categories.

Disney+ premieres Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 U exclusively on March 25.

For the first time, Olivia takes audiences on a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her triple-platinum debut album "SOUR" (Geffen Records) to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life. Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow her along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of "SOUR."

