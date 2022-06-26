There comes moments in our pop culture history that become a "mood" and Olivia Rodrigo singing the iconic song "F— You" with artist Lily Allen in response to the Supreme Court overturning of Roe V. Wade is definitely up there. The song was an anthem when most of us millennials were growing up. It's just simply one of those catchy songs that embody how we feel sometimes, with lyrics that say "F— you, f— you very very much" in the chorus. The song goes on to say "Do you get a kick out of being small-minded?" and other nods to people using their privilege to be hateful to others and while the song originally came out in 2009, it's still just as relevant.

Glastonbury is currently taking place in Pilton, Somerset, England and the five-day festival has already had some choice moments against the SCOTUS ruling. American artist Phoebe Bridgers asked the audience to chant "F- the Supreme Court" during her set and now this iconic mash-up of teen angst icon Rodrigo with the icon of millenial youth, Allen, is one that will surely be remembered.

Bridgers, before her set, had some choice words for SCOTUS as well. “In all honesty, [the festival is] like super surreal and fun, but I’m having like the shittiest day,” she told the crowd. “Are there any Americans here? What wants to say ‘Fuck the Supreme Court’ on three?,” she shouted before leading a chant of “Fuck the Supreme Court!” She concluded: “Fuck that shit. Fuck America. Like, fuck you. All these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies.”

Image via Disney+

Pair that with Billie Eilish also brought up the ruling. "Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US. I’m just going to say that as I cannot bear to think about it any longer in this moment.” Honestly, it's emotional. We're all angry. We're all stuck taking a ruling that came at the hands of five people we did not vote for (four of which were put into office by presidents who didn't even win the popular vote) and seeing the anger manifested by these artists just oddly gives at least me a sense of hope.

Rodrigo made it very clear who her song choice was about and it just felt right. “I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” she said, per the Guardian. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom. The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you.”

This anger is sadly going to have to continue to fuel us to fight back but god, is it cool to see the women performing at Glastonbury not standing down. Watch the video below: