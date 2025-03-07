Being a young fan of pop music in the 2000s meant you had to wade into the waters of sexism, tabloid lies, and battles between female artists — whether you liked it or not. It was always Britney Spears vs. Christina Aguilera. Instead of celebrating these singers for their individual contributions, it was often a game of pitting them against each other. Now, in the modern age of girlie pop music and new stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Olivia Rodrigo, it seems as if they are fighting against the idea of "me vs. them" and allowing genuine collaboration and friendship to blossom instead of the battles of the early 2000s.

As recently as 2018, we had artists like Lady Gaga and Katy Perry going back and forth with each other. During a legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke, texts between Gaga and Kesha were revealed that showed Gaga saying Perry wasn't as strong as Kesha. The beef was squashed quickly with Gaga responding on X (known as Twitter at the time) and sharing her love for Perry, and the "Teenage Dream" singer responded in kind. That was the turning point in how female artists interacted with each other in the media.

Pop Star Feuds Have Plagued the Music Industry for Decades

Image via MTV/GETTY

Prior to the Gaga/Perry press cycle in 2018, female pop stars were always fighting. Spears body-shamed Aguilera's back up dancers. Gaga and Madonna fought after Madonna called "Born This Way" a "reductive" take on her song, "Express Yourself." The amount of people who have painted Taylor Swift in a negative light (whether against other artists or because of her songs) has spanned over a decade. Swift and Beyoncé were often pitted against each other despite both showing continued support to one another.

But now, the tides are changing. We have artists like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter working together on A Nonsense Christmas. When there are "battles," it is either squashed quickly or just a narrative being pushed by the press and public. And that's a brilliant shift from the toxic headlines of the past.

Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo Are the Path Forward

Image via Netflix

The most recent feud in the female pop sphere recently was Rodrigo vs. Carpenter. After Rodrigo starred in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, she began a brief relationship with co-star Joshua Bassett. Bassett then began a romance with Carpenter, and later Rodrigo's first album, Sour, featured lyrics about "that blonde girl." She referenced her heartbreak after splitting with Bassett and mentions Carpenter's subsequent romance. On Carpenter's album Emails I Can't Send, she reportedly responded to Rodrigo's "driver's license" with the song "Skin." In another song "Because I Liked a Boy," Carpenter mentions being slut-shamed and receiving death threats because of the fan and media response to these events.

It had the makings of recreating juicy, tabloid drama that music fans of the MTV generation had come to expect. But both women rejected that narrative back in 2021. The beef between the two quickly faded and neither of their followups, Carpenter's Short n' Sweet and Rodrigo's Guts, included songs where they referenced each other. The two were recently photographed at the Grammys speaking to each other, smiling, as they communicated. There is no indication that the two are "close" friends but they are friendly with each other.

But that wasn't Rodrigo's only perceived "beef," as the singer/songwriter has had a public legal back and forth with Swift that resulted in Swift receiving writing credit on some of Rodrigo's songs that were inspired by Swift's music she wrote with Jack Antonoff. Since, Swift has been seen cheering Rodrigo on and dancing to her performances. Even when these artists have issues with each other, they sort it out and move on — and that's a change from the years of headlines bashing these female artists.

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and More Celebrating Each Other

Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

The most recent outing at the Grammy Awards painted a different picture of how pop stars are today. Cameras were constantly on Swift dancing along to artists on stage. Singers like Billie Eilish cheered on the winners. An entire room stood up and cheered as Beyoncé got the dues she was deserved for Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter. We had Carpenter and Rodrigo speaking, the room of artists singing along to Roan's performance of "Pink Pony Club," and more.

These interactions may seem "fake" to the untrained eye but for those of us who remember the headlines and the fake feuds that were sold to us by tabloids, seeing a celebration of female artistry is a new joy for many of us. Musicians are quick to praise artists like SZA and songs like "Kill Bill." We have the Barbie soundtrack featuring some of the biggest pop stars in the world, all together singing about girlhood and the joy that can bring to women.

Back in 2019, people tried to push a narrative on Eilish and Swift. In the past, the two were at the Billboard Awards and when Swift won Woman of the Decade, she gave an empowering 15-minute speech. Eilish, when she won Woman of the Year, was a little less "empowering" and made a joke about how long everyone's speeches were. At the time, critics thought Eilish was shading Swift's speech but, instead, Eilish praised Swift for a moment from a previous year when Swift won the same award. Eilish thanked Swift for empowering and protecting her journey in the music industry. Neither fed into the perception of their speeches and it highlights how the women in pop today are less likely to lean into the "drama" fueled by the public.

The industry still isn't perfect. We have recent examples from a few years ago of women "fighting" each other in the news. But getting to see pop stars celebrate each other and move past the sexism that bled into the pop music of the '90s and early '00s is what many of us have been dreaming of. It's a celebration of good pop music and that's what we all deserve.