Festival season is finally upon us, and with that comes the announcement of another festival lineup. After much speculation and anticipation, Lollapalooza released its official lineup today. The iconic Chicago music festival, which will take place from July 31–August 3, 2025, announced this afternoon that this year’s festival will include headliners Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, the Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, Rüfüs Du Sol, Luke Combs, Twice, A$AP Rocky, Korn, Gracie Abrams, and Doechii. However, those are just a few of the many acts featured this year.

This Year’s Festival Includes Over 170 Acts