Olivia Wilde Lists Every Dumb Edit Made to ‘Booksmart’ By Airlines

October 30, 2019

Recently, Olivia Wilde and the cast of Booksmart shared some understandably irritated and confused responses to reports that Delta Airlines was showing an edited version of the film on their flights that cut a same-sex kiss and even deleted the word “lesbian.” Wilde and her Booksmart stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein pointed out that it was strange to delete references to female sexuality in their film, while leaving bloody violence in other in-flight movies relatively intact. Today, Wilde had some follow-up thoughts after finally getting a chance to see the edited version of her directorial debut for herself, which she laid out in a biting Twitter thread that almost demands to be read with a bag of popcorn were it not so frustrating.

In the interest of fairness, Wilde points out right off the bat that Delta itself was not responsible for the edits, but rather works with a third party company that edits “inappropriate” content from in-flight movie selections. “Which, in our case, is … female sexuality?” Wilde muses.

The actress and director then records a litany of questionable edits made to the R-rated comedy. “They muted or cut the word ‘vagina’. VAGINA,” she says, after explaining that any potential in-flight viewer has to agree to a “parental advisory” warning of explicit content before watching the movie. The “appropriate for airplane viewing” edit also removes one use of the word “genitals, even though, as Wilde points out, the expletive “fuck” is left untouched, sometimes even heard loud and clear in the same scene as one in which an utterance of the word “vagina” was deleted.

Wilde ticks off several more absurd examples of “inappropriate content” that was removed before reaching a troubling conclusion. “What message is this sending to viewers and especially to women?” she asks. “That their bodies are obscene? That their sexuality is shameful? I urge every airline, especially those who pride themselves on inclusivity, to stop working with this third party company, and trust the parental advisory warning to allow viewers to opt-out if they choose.”

You can read Wilde’s scathing thread in its entirety below. And for more on Booksmart, check out our review.

