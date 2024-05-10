The Big Picture Olivia Wilde to lead in Gregg Araki's thriller exploring domination and fantasy with I Want Your Sex.

The film follows a young artist who becomes Erika Tracy's sexual muse, leading to a journey of sex, power, and murder.

Wilde, known for directing and starring in Don't Worry Darling, is also attached to direct Avenglyne and Naughty.

Gregg Araki has found his next project and already attached a star. Deadline reports that Olivia Wilde will lead I Want Your Sex, a thriller that seeks to explore the limits of domination and fantasy. She will play Erika Tracy, a woman who takes on a sub named Elliot. The film's script is written by Karley Sciortino and Araki. Its description teases a light dive into the world of sexual domination and the blurring of lines that can happen in such an environment. The film continues Araki's exploration of the power of sex and the gray areas that come with it, given the dynamics between parties. Production is set to begin this summer in Los Angeles.

I Want Your Sex follows Elliot, a young artist who lands a job working for a renowned artist and disruptor, Erika Tracy. He finds his wildest fantasies coming true when she takes him on as her sexual muse. However, Elliot realizes he might have bitten more than he can chew when Erika takes him on a wild journey he never anticipated. He gets immersed in the world of sex, power, obsession, betrayal and murder.

Wilde is an actor and director best known for her work in cinema. She directed and starred in Don't Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. She was recently seen in Damien Chazelle's Babylon. Wilde is attached to direct Avenglyne, based on the '90s comic books by Rob Liefield. The script will be written by Tony McNamara (Poor Things). She will also direct Naughty, a Christmas comedy written by Jimmy Warden (Cocaine Bear).

What Else Has Gregg Araki Done?

Araki is an indie filmmaker who rose to prominence after Mysterious Skin came out to acclaim in 2004. The film starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Elisabeth Shue, which earned Araki a nomination for Best Director at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. His other titles include Kaboom, The Doom Generation, and White Bird In a Blizzard. Araki created Now Apocalypse, a TV series for Starz. It starred Avan Jogia, Beau Mirchoff, Roxanne Mesquida and Kelli Berglund. I Want Your Sex will reunite him and Sciortino, who he wrote Now Apocalypse with. Araki has directed episodes for TV shows like Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why, and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The role of Elliot has not been cast yet, but it will be swift with Wilde attached, and once the film finds international distributors at Cannes this May. Watch Don't Worry Darling on Hulu in the US.

