Olivia Wilde has yet another directorial project on her plate. She's set to direct a TV adaptation of the books A Visit From the Goon Squad and The Candy House for A24. Deadline reports that Wilde is attached to direct the adaptation of the two best-selling Jennifer Egan books.

2011's A Visit From the Goon Squad is a cross between a novel and a short story collection; it features thirteen interrelated tales of record company executive Bennie Salazar, his assistant Sasha, and a variety of characters associated with them. It was critically acclaimed, winning the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2011. The book was originally set to be adapted by HBO in 2011, but that deal appears to have fallen through. Its follow-up, The Candy House, follows a similar structure, and follows the characters from A Visit From the Goon Squad and their progeny; it received similar acclaim to its predecessor. It won't be Wilde's first foray into the on-screen music business, as she also starred on HBO's short-lived record industry drama Vinyl.

Wilde starred on the Hugh Laurie medical drama House, and appeared in the films Tron Legacy, Cowboys & Aliens, Rush, The Lazarus Effect, and Life Itself before turning her hand to directing. She made her directorial debut in 2019 with Booksmart, a teen comedy with Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein; it was a sleeper hit, and received excellent notices from critics. She subsequently directed Don't Worry Darling, a psychological thriller with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles that became more infamous for the drama surrounding its production than the film itself. She was recently seen in a cameo in the Hollywood epic Babylon, and voiced Lois Lane in DC League of Super-Pets. She is currently slated to direct Thomasin McKenzie in Perfect, a film focusing on American gymnast Kerri Strug and her legendary performance at the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics, as well as a Spider-Woman movie of some stripe for Sony, and a Christmas film for Universal.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Olivia Wilde Responds to 'Don't Worry Darling' Tabloid Drama Between Her and Florence Pugh

In addition to directing, Wilde is also slated to executive produce the project with Jennifer Fox (Nightcrawler, The Last Duel). It will be the latest project for A24's TV division, which recently released the Steven Yeun/Ali Wong miniseries Beef to great acclaim.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.