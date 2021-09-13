Olivia Wilde is making quite the turn away from her directorial debut of Booksmart with Don’t Worry Darling, her upcoming thriller starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine. Wilde finally revealed footage from the upcoming project with a new teaser posted to Instagram, announcing that the film will make its theatrical debut approximately a year from now, on September 23, 2022.

The teaser features footage of Pugh and Styles as husband and wife, a couple in the 1950s living an idyllic life in a utopian experimental community. However, the short teaser takes a turn for the dark fast, as Pugh’s housewife begins to worry that her husband’s employer may be hiding something disturbing from them. Combining clips of charming 1950s imagery with intense footage of Pugh and Styles in an embrace, as well as a rather unfortunate encounter with some plastic wrap, the teaser buries itself under your skin, all set to Pugh singing some kind of ominous song.

Wilde is also set to star in the film in addition to directing, with Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Dita Von Teese, Timothy Simons, Ari’el Stachel, and Kate Berlant also attached to star. Wilde directs a script from Katie Silberman, based on an original script by Carey and Shane Van Dyke, making Don’t Worry Darling her second project as director. She is also set to direct the upcoming biopic Perfect starring Mckenna Grace and Thomasin McKenzie, based on the memoir by Kerri Strugs and John P. Lopez.

Don’t Worry Darling is executive produced by both the Van Dykes and Wilde, alongside Richard Brener, Catherine Hardwicke, Daria Cercek, Celia Khong, and Alex G. Scott, and will be released only in theaters on September 23, 2022. Check out the teaser below:

