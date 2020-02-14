Olivia Wilde to Direct Kerri Strug Biopic

Fresh off her Film Independent Spirit Awards win for Best First Feature for the critically acclaimed comedy Booksmart, filmmaker Olivia Wilde is setting her sights on the sports movie genre. Per Deadline, Wilde intends to direct a Kerri Strug biopic called Perfect, which will chronicle the true story of the titular gymnast’s triumph despite an injury to win Team USA’s first gold medal at the 1996 Olympics.

The film will be based on the book Landing on My Feet, A Diary of Dreams by Strung and John P. Lopez, and in a statement Wilde expressed her desire to craft an underdog sports movie:

“This is a film about what real power looks like,” said Wilde. “It is an excruciatingly beautiful underdog story that will thrust the audience into the heart of Kerri Strug with unblinking, raw honesty. It is an epic sports movie that will deliver on all the wish-fulfilment that makes those films so thrilling to watch. At the same time, it is unlike any sports movie you have seen before.”

Ronnie Sandahl (Borg/McEnroe) wrote the script, and Riverstone Pictures and Pulse Films will produce. The project is being shopped to buyers at EFM in Berlin, but this won’t be Wilde’s next project. She’s currently prepping a psychological thriller called Don’t Worry, Darling for New Line, which centers on a 190s housewife whose reality begins to crack. Wilde will direct, produce, and star in that film.