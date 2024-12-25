Before captivating audiences in Dune: Prophecy as Tula in the epic sci-fi saga, actor Olivia Williams showcased her remarkable versatility and screen presence in the Starz series Counterpart. The two-season original sci-fi espionage thriller was created by writer Justin Marks, who most recently co-created the Emmy-winning series, Shōgun. The show’s premise hinges on the discovery of a split in reality after a Cold War experiment went wrong. The catastrophe created two identical worlds, the Prime and Alpha, which included a "counterpart" to each person. Although they begin as replicas of themselves, changes in the Prime World cause each counterpart to diverge significantly.

This concept gave multiple actors the opportunity to play two different versions of their characters. As the cunning and complex Emily Burton in both worlds, Williams delivered a masterful performance, balancing deception, moral ambiguity, and emotional depth. Throughout the series, she shows her range, commanding the screen and evoking a range of emotions, making her one of the most captivating, and most underrated, actors of our time.

Olivia Williams Plays Two Versions of the Same Character in 'Counterpart'

Counterpart begins when Howard Silk, a low-level operative in the Alpha World, learns about the existence of another world and meets his counterpart. It turns out that there are members of a terrorist cell known as "Others" who have come over from the Prime World to wreak havoc in the Alpha World, holding them responsible for a flu that killed a huge part of their population. More secrets come to light, including that Howard's wife, Emily, who is currently in a coma, is a target for the Others. It turns out that she's been a double agent this whole time, shocking Howard and leading him down a very unexpected path.

Olivia Williams delivers a masterful performance as both versions of Emily. Her portrayal captures the subtle emotional depth of Emily Alpha, who loves her husband but is holding a devastating secret, while simultaneously playing the cold, calculating Emily Prime, an ambitious, high-ranking operative in the Office of Interchange. What makes Williams' dual role so captivating is her ability to portray the nuances, as well as the similarities, between the two Emilys. With a slight change in her voice or a smirk on her face, her performance shows how small differences in circumstances can completely alter a person, even when they start out in the exact same place.

Olivia Williams' Captivating Performance Stands Out in 'Counterpart'

Close

Olivia Williams has an incredible gravitas every time she's on the screen, easily stealing every scene she appears in. She shares most of her scenes with another brilliant actor in J.K. Simmons, and the two balance each other wonderfully in Counterpart. Whether it's a quiet, tender moment or a high-intensity scene, it's hard to take your eyes off her. The badass Emily Prime is a wonderfully layered character, battling addiction while maintaining her position of power. Emily Alpha, who is in a coma for part of Season 1, wakes up with no memory. Williams plays her frustration with such a deep and heartbreaking humanity, especially since she is struggling with her own regrets.

The most compelling scene of the whole series comes in Season 2, Episode 9, "You to You," when both Emilys finally meet face to face. Williams puts on an acting masterclass as she leans into the subtle differences between the two women. Emotions are running high as long-held secrets and betrayals are revealed. These types of scenes are always a cinematic marvel to pull off, but Williams plays the two characters in such a layered way that you're convinced you are watching two actors sitting across from each other. That is a true testament to the talent Williams brings to every role she's in.

Williams’ performance in Counterpart earned her widespread praise, proving her ability to inhabit multifaceted characters in genre-defying stories. Unfortunately, Counterpart was canceled after Season 2, which meant that Marks and his writing staff couldn't see the story through to the end. Still, the exceptional writing and the performances by powerhouse actors, especially Williams, remain one of the most memorable and compelling aspects of Counterpart, making it a perfect watch for any fans of the genre.

Counterpart is available for purchase on Prime Video in the U.S.