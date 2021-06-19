As a child of the '80s and '90s, I'm culturally obligated to be good at skateboarding. I'm sorry to say that the skating gene skipped me completely; I'm as clumsy on a board in real life as I am on a virtual one. All the Tony Hawk titles in the world couldn't save me. But I still love getting to try out a new skateboarding game whenever the opportunity pops up, especially since only my pride gets hurt in the case of a gnarly bail. So it's with great joy I report that the upcoming new skateboarding title OlliOlli World is a perfectly accessible game for pros and posers alike.

I recently had the chance to get a hands-on demo of OlliOlliWorld, the third entry in the critically-acclaimed OlliOlli series from award-winning indie studio Roll7 and publisher Private Division. The first thing that grabbed me was the visual style of the game, a fun and colorful world designed exclusively for skateboarding and populated by curious characters who want to help you achieve the perfect session every time you set out. It's a world that exists for more than just pulling off sick tricks (though clearly that's a big part of level construction) because it offers you things to interact with, people to converse with, and a story to flow through. That personal touch makes OlliOlli World instantly accessible to casual players while also posting up challenges for seasoned veterans at the same time. It was a blast to play, and maybe, just maybe, it'll be the first skateboarding game I can actually Get Good at.

RELATED: 'Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2' Adds New Skaters to 360 Varial Kickflip the Remastered Lineup

Here's how the official synopsis describes the new title:

OlliOlli World is a bold new skateboarding action-platformer that’s bursting with personality. Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radlandia, meeting colorful characters as you grind, trick, and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana. Traverse a delightful and weird world as you take on missions, challenges, and make new friends along the way. Customize your character’s looks, tricks, and style while you experience explorable levels with multiple paths that provide an array of opportunities for player expression. Challenge the world in leagues or dare a friend to beat your best tricks on one of millions of sharable levels. Experience the accessibility, depth, and player freedom as you dive into the signature flow state gameplay of OlliOlli World.

And here are some of the features you can look forward to when the game arrives later this year:

Welcome to Radlandia!: Take a trip across a lush skateboarding utopia that is filled to the brim with eccentric characters and vibrant locations that are begging to be explored. Find your grind in Inflatable Alley or blaze down Los Vulgas to discover new paths, fresh side quests, rad rewards, and epic trick opportunities. All perfectly complemented by a hand-picked compilation of IDM and Electronica tracks.

Take a trip across a lush skateboarding utopia that is filled to the brim with eccentric characters and vibrant locations that are begging to be explored. Find your grind in Inflatable Alley or blaze down Los Vulgas to discover new paths, fresh side quests, rad rewards, and epic trick opportunities. All perfectly complemented by a hand-picked compilation of IDM and Electronica tracks. Play at your level: Super tight controls combine with highly refined gameplay to ensure a silky smooth ride. Not a Pro? Don’t worry – OlliOlli World welcomes you with open arms, allowing new players to tear down streets and pull off sick method grabs without fear of faceplanting the curb. Think you’ve got what it takes? Achieve mastery through millions of unique levels in sandbox mode or compete against rivals around the globe in leagues with a hugely deep combo system with over 100 moves to master and combine in your battle for the highest score.

Super tight controls combine with highly refined gameplay to ensure a silky smooth ride. Not a Pro? Don’t worry – OlliOlli World welcomes you with open arms, allowing new players to tear down streets and pull off sick method grabs without fear of faceplanting the curb. Think you’ve got what it takes? Achieve mastery through millions of unique levels in sandbox mode or compete against rivals around the globe in leagues with a hugely deep combo system with over 100 moves to master and combine in your battle for the highest score. Freedom of expression: Cruise through Radlandia’s epic skate-haven and prove your skills to unlock special rewards that let you customize your character’s looks, tricks and style. Want to skate in your flip flops… go for it. Want to wear a bumble bee onesie …ok then… no judgement. In OlliOlli World as long as you’re on board anything goes!

OlliOlli World arrives this winter on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch & PC. Check out the new trailer here:

KEEP READING: 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2' Demo Throws You Into the Warehouse With a Skateboard and a Dream

Share Share Tweet Email

Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer on Pixar's ‘Luca,’ the ‘Shazam’ Sequel, and Their Top Three ‘Star Wars’ Movies They also share what surprised them about making 'Luca' that they weren’t expecting.

Read Next