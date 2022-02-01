Danny Trejo is once again making waves in the gaming world. The actor announced on his Twitter page that he is joining the skateboarding action game OlliOlli World, hosting a side quest in the game when it hits platforms on February 8.

Trejo has made a name appearing in video games alongside his extensive acting career, including a recent cameo in The Book of Boba Fett. His most recent appearance was in the “Dani & Danny vs. Everybody" DLC for Far Cry 6, which features a mission where players team up with Trejo to take down Anton’s forces who have destroyed the taco business Trejo used to feed the hungry. He has also starred in various games over the years, including the Grand Theft Auto series and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Danger of the Ooze.

The first installment of the OlliOlli video game series, OlliOlli, was released in 2014, followed by the sequel OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood a year later. The games featured easy-to-learn gaming mechanics combined with challenging in-game skateboarding tricks to earn points and achieve high scores. Both installments of the series were generally well-received and were praised for their simple but fun gameplay.

RELATED: Watch: 'OlliOlli World' Trailer Teases the New Skateboarding Game That's Perfect for Pros and Posers Alike

OlliOlli World is the third installment of the OlliOlli game series, taking place in the world of Radlandia, where the player is a skateboarder who can explore the land, meet and interact with characters, and go on side quests. There are also new aspects of this game not found in the earlier OlliOlli releases, including new equipment like half pipes and branching paths, and a more hand-drawn art style.

OlliOlli World will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC on February 8. Check out Trejo's announcement below:

New 'Book of Boba Fett' Set Image Shows Danny Trejo's Machete Next to a Rancor Head The actor shared a picture of himself and star Temuera Morrison, along with a familiar-looking creature

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email