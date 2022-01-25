Playstation has released a trailer for the upcoming game OlliOlli World. The video does not feature any gameplay, but instead gives us a look at the world the skateboarding game will take place in. It is being developed by Roll7, and published by Private Division.

The trailer starts with showing a character getting ready to skateboard through Radlandia, with one of his friends ready to record. Once he starts, we get a good look at the city, as well as many of the inhabitants, which includes a bird person driving a car, a frob with a briefcase full of slime, and two people that are ice cream cones. The character jumps up a large ramp near the end of the trailer, fist bumps a large figure that is watching him, and lands to have the entire town cheering him on.

OlliOlli World is a 2D skateboarding game, and is the third game in the OlliOlli series. The game takes place in Radlandia, where the player will be able to meet the various characters that live there and take on side quests, all while trying to discover the skate gods and try to find Gnarvana.

Unlike the previous two games which were pixilated, the third entry features a fully hand drawn style. During levels, you will try to get high scores by putting together various tricks to get combos, and introduces new features to the franchise such as quarter pipes and branching paths. Once you get a score you're happy with, you can challenge friends to beat your tricks and scores in one of the many sharable levels. You will also be able to customize your character, changing anything from their looks, tricks, and even style.

The game will be launching on February 8, 2022, and will be available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch and PC. If you pre-order the game, you will get some items to customize your character, including a Bunnlord Head mask and a whole Hero outfit and skate deck. You can check out the cinematic trailer below.

