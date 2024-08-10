The Olympic Games are the biggest sporting event in the world. Athletes train all their lives just for a chance to compete, but only the best of the best qualify, and even fewer get the chance to stand on the podium as one of their discipline's top three. The Olympic Games have a limitless amount of drama, which is why it is not surprising that so many movies revolve around Olympic athletes, including classics like Chariots of Fire and modern efforts like Foxcatcher.

Athletes have crossed into cinema and TV ever since Hollywood existed, but the number of Olympic athletes crossing into Hollywood is not that high. The late Kobe Bryant did win an Olympic medal and an Academy Award, but not many of his fellow Olympians have followed suit. The following Olympic athletes took acting as a second career following their stints at the Olympic games, making their mark on the silver screen and proving they truly are double threats.

10 Bruce Bennet

Olympic Sport: Shot Put

Bruce Bennet was an Olympic silver medalist in the 1928 Olympic Games in Amsterdam. Bennet played college football before becoming a track and field athlete. Under his birth name of Harold Herman Brix, he qualified to compete in the shot put event at the 1928 Olympic Games, where he got the silver medal. Bennet's shot put career had multiple other highlights, such as setting an indoor shot put world record at 51 ft 3 in. Unfortunately, Bennet failed to qualify for the 1932 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

He later had an acting career that spanned 40 years, in which he had 151 acting credits. In 1931, he landed the role of Tarzan in Edgar Rice Burroughs's Tarzan movies, but he was later replaced by another former Olympic player due to a shoulder injury. Bennet would go on and star as Tarzan in The New Adventures of Tarzan in 1935 and even starred in a movie he co-wrote, Fiend of Dope Island.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre Release Date January 24, 1948 Director John Huston Cast Humphrey Bogart , Walter Huston , Tim Holt , Bruce Bennett , Barton MacLane Runtime 126 Minutes Writers John Huston , B. Traven

9 Nat Pendleton

Olympic Sport: Wrestling

Nat Pendleton was another Olympic silver medalist. Pendleton started his wrestling career at Columbia University, where he was the captain of the school team. The wrestler competed in the 1920 Summer Olympics in Antwerp, where he won the silver medal. However, his participation in the Games was controversial. Pendleton's coach and one of his teammates claimed that Pendleton won all his matches and should have been awarded the gold medal instead of the silver medal.

Pendleton's acting career started in 1924 in a role in the silent film The Hoosier Schoolmaster. Pendleton was usually typecast as a slow-witted supporting character; whether he was a good guy or a gangster, he was always slow. Pendleton's most praised role was his role as circus performer Eugen Sandow in the 1936 movie The Great Ziegfeld, one of the worst winners for Best Picture at the Oscars. Pendleton's career lasted 32 years between 1924 and 1956, where he accumulated 113 acting credits and one writing credit for co-writing the 1932 movie Deception.

The Great Ziegfeld Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date September 23, 1936 Director Robert Z. Leonard Cast William Powell , Myrna Loy , Luise Rainer , Frank Morgan Runtime 176 minutes

8 Buster Crabbe

Olympic Sport: Swimming

Buster Crabbe was a two-time Olympic swimmer. Crabbe won a bronze Olympic medal for the 1,500-meter freestyle swimming race at the 1928 Summer Olympics in Amsterdam and the gold Olympic medal for the 400-meter freestyle swimming race at the 1932 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Additionally, Crabbe was the University of Southern California's first All-American swimmer, which is a designation bestowed only on the best athletes.

Crabbe's acting career spanned between 1930 and 1982. In the 1930s, Crabbe portrayed three comic heroes: Tarzan in Tarzan The Fearless, Flash Gordon in Flash Gordon, and Buck Rogers in Buck Rogers. After the role of Tarzan in Tarzan the Fearless kicked his career off, Crabbe played many jungle man roles, but his career later expanded to play many characters, including his roles in popular movies such as Daughter of Shanghai. Buster Crabbe's last acting credit was in the movie The Comeback Trail, released a year before his death from a heart attack.

7 Bud Spencer

Olympic Sport: Swimming