SEGA of America and the International Olympic Committee have announced that Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game is available now. The Olympic sports game will feature 8-player online play, a vigorous avatar creator, including rich customization and over 50 costumes, and 18 arcade-style Olympic Events.

Some events that fans can expect to see in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game include the 100m, Long Jump, Basketball, BMX, Rugby Sevens, Sport Climbing, and many more. Players who choose to compete online with friends or solo will play modes such as Ranked Games, Practice Modes, and many more. As for customization, players have a wide variety of options to choose from, as players can become anything from a pirate to an astronaut, or even Sonic the Hedgehog on their way to the gold.

Elisabeth Allaman, VP Commercial integration at the IOC Television and Marketing Services, had this to say upon the release:

"The Olympic Games enjoy a long tradition of official video games and we are looking forward to fans around the world joining in the excitement of Tokyo 2020 through this newest title", "By working with SEGA, we are able to engage new and existing fans – particularly young people – with the Olympic Games far beyond the Games period. We're looking forward to seeing the next generation of young Olympic fans build their first tangible connection to the Olympic Games and Olympism through the official video game."

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - The Official Video Game is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, and Google Stadia, so be sure to pick it up and advance your way to the gold! Check out the official launch trailer below.

