The Olympic Games are an important moment in culture that celebrates the best that the world’s athletes have to offer. Although it’s a historical tradition that can be traced back to Ancient Greece, the modern Olympic Games hold political power as a celebration that unites the world’s nations in a competition of unity. Given the various achievements that have been made over the course of Olympic history, it is unsurprising that there have been a lot of great sports movies inspired by the games.

The subgenre of Olympic sports movie contains multitudes, as there have been some heartwarming comedies, powerful documentaries, and emotionally overwhelming biopics made about the various athletes in competition. What unites these stories is that they all understand the unique responsibilities that athletes have to serve as role models for their teams and nations. Here are the ten best Olympics movies, ranked. This list does not include documentaries.

10 ‘Cool Runnings’ (1993)

Directed by Jon Turteltaub

Cool Runnings is a pleasant, charming, and entirely earnest biopic that sheds a spotlight on the underrepresented Olympic sport of bobsledding. Although it’s often not given the attention it deserves in comparison to the more high-profile competitions in the summer games, bobsledding requires a great deal of teamwork and strategy, which Cool Runnings seems to understand.

There’s a value in making a film that appeals to a mass market audience, and Cool Runnings succeeds in telling an inspirational story that is intended for a youthful audience. While the hilarious performance from John Candy adds a great deal of laughs, Cool Runnings has an important message about how it’s okay to lose. Walt Disney Studios released a number of these inspirational sports film in the 1990s, but the diverse characters, physical comedy, and genuinely exhilarating competition scenes make Cool Runnings one of the best.

9 ‘Eddie the Eagle’ (2016)

Directed by Dexter Fletcher

Eddie the Eagle is the ideal inspirational story because it's about the ultimate underdog; above everything else, Eddie the Eagle celebrates the idea that anyone can be a champion, even if they don’t have anyone that believes in them. Taron Egerton gives one of the best performances of his entire career as an aspiring Olympic ski jumper who is trained by a shamed former athlete (Hugh Jackman) to represent England in the winter Olympic Games, even if he’s the country’s only representative in the sport.

The interplay between Egerton and Jackman adds a ton of heartfelt banter to Eddie the Eagle, but it doesn’t detract from how genuinely challenging (and dangerous) ski jumping could be. Eddie the Eagle wears its heart on its sleeve, proving that following a formula and being a little saccharine is okay if the subject material demands it.

8 ‘Ali’ (2001)

Directed by Michael Mann

Ali is one of the greatest biopics ever made, as Michael Mann was able to examine the social, economic, political, and ethical conflicts that transformed Muhammad Ali into one of the most renowned athletes of all-time. Although Mann attempts to tell the entirety of Ali’s story on screen, many of the best scenes in the film are centered around his actions during the Olympic Games, which exposed him to a much larger audience and gave him the freedom to be more politically active and influential in the subsequent decades.

Ali contains the single greatest performance of Will Smith’s career, as he sheds all signs of his charismatic Men in Black persona to play a deeply troubled and highly ambitious athlete who felt larger-than-life. As always, Mann’s aptitude for realism made the jaw-dropping boxing scenes in Ali feel more authentic than many documentaries made about the same subject.

7 ‘Unbroken’ (2014)

Directed by Angelina Jolie

Unbroken is both a great biopic about a critical Olympic athlete and one of the most harrowing World War II films in the last decade. Angelina Jolie’s moving historical drama explores the amazing true story of Louis Zamperini (Jack O’Connell), an Olympic athlete who was later trapped within a Japanese prison camp during his service in World War II. Despite being tortured and degraded by his captors, Zamperini persevered to become a true hero that inspired generations of soldiers and athletes alike.

A story this powerful required a sensitive approach, and Jolie does a great job at showing the human relationships that shaped Zamperini into the legend that he became. Although the competition and battle scenes are produced on an amazing scale that’s worthy of being shown on the biggest screen imaginable, there’s an intimacy to the quieter moments that is quite profound.

6 ‘The Cutting Edge’ (1992)

Directed by Paul Michael Glaser

The Cutting Edge managed to tell a compelling romantic comedy storyline within an Olympic competition narrative, and somehow managed to satisfy everything that viewers would have wanted out of both genres. Directed by Paul Michael Glaser and written by future Andor scribe Tony Gilroy, The Cutting Edge stars Moira Kelly and D.B. Sweeney as two skaters that unite to compete in the Olympic Games.

The Cutting Edge sheds a spotlight on how unique of a competition skating is; it’s a sport that requires immense physical dexterity, as well as a flare for the theatrical. Thanks to the excellent chemistry between Kelly and Sweeney, as well as a slew of direct-to-DVD sequels, The Cutting Edge has managed to endure as a cult classic that certainly differentiates itself from other films about the Olympic games that take a slightly more straightforward approach.

5 ‘I, Tonya’ (2017)

Directed by Craig Gillespie

I, Tonya is a pitch black dark comedy that examines one of the infamous scandals in Olympics history, yet genuinely tries to engage with the consequences of ambition and pride. Margot Robbie earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance as Tonya Harding, an ambitious figure skater who was shadowed in controversy after conspiring with her husband (Sebastian Stan) to injure her primary opponent. Alison Janney earned the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Harding’s vindictive, abusive mother.

I, Tonya does not attempt to apologize on Harding’s behalf, but it does do a great job at showing the harrowing circumstances that led to the scandal. The depiction of abuse, addiction, and mental strain are remarkably well-handled for a film that takes a deadpan, satirical approach to a story that was endlessly covered by the media as it was unfolding.

4 ‘Munich’ (2005)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Munich is one of the best films of Steven Spielberg’s career, and certainly one of the darkest and most intense. Nominated for several Oscars, including Best Picture, the 2005 historical revenge thriller examined the aftermath of the 1972 Munich Massacre, in which spies working for the Israeli government’s confidential Blacks Ops program aimed to track down the terrorists that had initiated the bombing. Spielberg is of course unrivaled when it comes to directing action, but Munich features moments of violence that are sickening in how realistic they are.

Munich is ultimately a cry for peace that attempts to shed a spotlight on the cyclical nature of violence, and is relatively respectful in exploring both the Israeli and Palestinian perspectives. While not an easy film to watch, Munich’s foresight into the consequences of political violence feel more relevant now than they ever have before.

3 ‘Downhill Racer’ (1969)

Directed by Michael Ritchie

Downhill Racer set the standard for what a great movie about the Olympics should be because it explores the interior lives of its competitors just as much as it dedicates time to the actual competition. Robert Redford gives one of his most charismatic performances of his entire career as an ambitious young skier who reluctantly joins the United States team, despite considering himself to be a “solo” athlete. Equally great is Gene Hackman as the coach who believes that teamwork is essential to success, and wants to ensure that each of the men under his leadership have an equal opportunity to succeed.

Downhill Racer is one of the few Olympic films that dedicates just as much time to the coach as it does to the athletes, showing the pressure on both to win. It may be over five decades old, but Downhill Racer still features skiing sequences that are unrivaled.

2 ‘Foxcatcher’ (2014)

Directed by Bennett Miller

Foxcatcher is based on a horrific tragedy intertwined with the Olympic games that shows a very dark side to the “American Dream.” Bennett Miller’s powerful biopic centers on the Gold Medal winning wrestlers Mark (Channing Tatum) and Dave Schultz (Mark Ruffalo), who are supported by the enigmatic billionaire John DuPont (Steve Carrell). DuPont’s strange fixation with the two brothers and their success lead to a series of bizarre scenarios, ultimately resulting in his murder of Dave.

Carrell, Ruffalo, and Miller all received Academy Award nominations for creating a haunting, shocking portrayal of the lengths that some will go to in order to attain victory. However, it’s Tatum’s remarkable performance as a man constantly trying to prove himself worthy of being a champion that was overlooked for a nomination. It’s not just his best performance to date, but one of the most compelling portrayals of masculinity in recent years.

1 ‘Chariots of Fire’ (1981)

Directed by Hugh Hudson

Chariots of Fire is the quintessential Olympics movie because it shows the power that the games have to lift up the spirits of an entire nation. While the story of a group of British runners might not seem inherently cinematic, director Hugh Hudson infuses so much raw pathos that it’s hard not to get swept up in their incredible journey. It would be impossible to mention Chariots of Fire without mentioning its incredible score; the original soundtrack by Vangelis has managed to have a second life of its own.

Chariots of Fire was a true phenomenon when it was first released, winning the Academy Award for Best Picture and leading to a new era of British films dominating the American cinemas. It’s uplifting, heartfelt, and brilliantly orchestrated in a manner that, like the Olympic games themselves, proves that being old-fashioned isn’t a detriment.

