The 2020 Olympic Games started Friday in Tokyo and along with it came the pomp and circumstance of the event's Opening Ceremony. The four-hour event included the traditional Parade of Nations and a celebration of Japanese culture. For those with keen ears and a love for Japanese video games, the event featured a catalog fully comprised of music from some of the most popular and influential video games to come out of Japan.

The first song that played during the ceremony was "Roto's Theme," the main theme of the extremely popular Dragon Quest series. This song opening the event is very fitting as Dragon Quest is one of the most popular RPG series in Japan and predates many of its contemporaries. This was followed up by the all too familiar "Victory Fanfare" from the Final Fantasy series. Square Enix was heavily represented in the medley with not only Final Fantasy getting multiple references, but Kingdom Hearts was also represented. From Monster Hunter to Pro Evolution Soccer and many in between, the variety and range of genres of both the songs and games was truly a celebration and representation of Japanese video games. None of the songs were more thematically fitting for the event than the "Olympus Coliseum" from Kingdom Hearts, a song that might as well have been written for the occasion.

Polygon has a full list of the video game music used in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, listed here:

Dragon Quest- “Roto’s Theme”

Final Fantasy - “Victory Fanfare”

Tales of series - “Sorey’s Theme - The Shepherd”

Monster Hunter series - "Proof of a Hero"

Kingdom Hearts - “Olympus Coliseum”

Chrono Trigger - “Frog’s Theme”

Ace Combat - "First Flight"

Tales of series - "Royal Capital Majestic Grandeur"

Monster Hunter - “Wind of Departure”

Chrono Trigger - “Robo’s Theme”

Sonic the Hedgehog - "Star Light Zone"

Pro Evolution Soccer - "eFootball Walk-on Theme"

Final Fantasy - “Main Theme”

Phantasy Star Universe - “Guardians”

Kingdom Hearts - "Hero's Fanfare"

Gradius - “01 Act I-1”

Nier - "Song of the Ancients"

- “Song of the Ancients” SaGa series - “The Minstrel’s Refrain: SaGa Series Medley 2016”

Soulcalibur - "The Brave New Stage of History"

The Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 23 to August 8, so who knows what other video game music might be represented at the event.

