Gerard Butler has a long list of action-oriented movie credits and among them is the Has Fallen franchise that started with 2013’s action thriller Olympus Has Fallen. The adrenaline-fueled feature directed by The Equalizer fame director Antoine Fuqua sees the actor as a Secret Service agent who is compelled to save the day from start to finish, the movie keeps you on your toes and provides ample thrilling sequences and set pieces. Soon fans of the film will be able to stream the film at their ease as it’ll soon debut on Hulu, CBR reports.

Earlier this year, the streamer also bagged the rights for the latest TV series in the franchise, Paris Has Fallen. Seems like the Disney-owned streamer is adding to its action genre catalog with the Has Fallen franchise. StudioCanal’s chief commercial officer Anne Chérel, revealed at the time, “Because it is based on the Has Fallen franchise, that is something that was important to them [Hulu].” With the renewed interest in the franchise, fans can also expect the rest of the two movies on Hulu sometime in the future.

What’s ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ About?

The movie follows Mike Banning (Butler), a former presidential security officer, who happens to be on the scene when heavily armed and highly trained terrorists launch a bold daytime attack on the White House. The building is overrun, and President Benjamin Asher and his staff are taken hostage. With time running out, it's up to Banning to locate Asher's son before the extremists do and rescue the president before his captors unleash their ultimate plan.

Along with Butler as Secret Service agent Mike Banning, the movie also cast Aaron Eckhart as Benjamin Asher, Morgan Freeman as Allan Trumbull, Rick Yune as Kang Yeonsak, Angela Bassett as Lynne Jacobs, Robert Forster as General Edward Clegg, Cole Hauser as Agent Roma, Finley Jacobsen as Connor Asher, Ashley Judd as Margaret Asher, Melissa Leo as Ruth McMillan, and Dylan McDermott as Dave Forbes. Also rounding off the cast are Radha Mitchell, Sean O'Bryan, Lance Broadway, Tory Kittles, Keong Sim, Phil Austin, James Ingersoll and many more.

The movie has a 50 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and grossed $170 million against a $70 million production budget. The success of the film was followed up with London Has Fallen, and Angel Has Fallen, Paris Has Fallen marks the first series in the franchise. Olympus Has Fallen will debut on Hulu on November 29. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and check out the trailer above.