2013 was the year that the Die Hard franchise finally met its bitter end. Although opinions on 2007’s Live Free or Die Hard were mixed, the resounding response to 2013’s A Good Day To Die Hard was that it was finally to let this franchise rest with Hans Gruber in its grave. It was getting increasingly ridiculous to see John McClane (Bruce Willis) brought in to solve another international crisis, and the fifth installment in the series was clearly not worthy of Willis’ talents. However, the Die Hard influence remained strong that same movie season, as within a few months there were two Die Hard-inspired action movies that were revamped for modern audiences. Surprisingly, they also happened to have the same setting: The White House in Washington, D.C. —Olympus Has Fallen and White House Down.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Olympus Has Fallen follows the Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) on the detail for President Benjamin Asher (Aaron Eckhart); while the two had once been quite close, they’re relationship has never been the same after Banning saved Asher from a car crash, but failed to save his wife from death. Roland Emmerich’s White House Down follows the Capital Police Officer John Cale (Channing Tatum) as he goes to the White House to interview for a position on the personal protection detail for President James Sawyer (Jamie Foxx); while it would obviously be a major step up in his career, it would also give him the ability to impress his daughter, Emily (Joey King), who he hasn’t been able to connect with since his divorce.

Of course, both of the films proceed in the way that you might expect from a “Die Hard in The White House” premise; the capital is attacked, the President is taken hostage, and a John McClane-esque hero is called into the forefront and faces insurmountable odds. It was strange that two seemingly identical movies were released so close to each other, as Olympus Has Fallen ran in the middle of March before White House Down slid into the summer movie season in June. This was often cited as an example of Hollywood’s unoriginality at the time, but neither of these films were based on previously established properties; in 2023, it would be refreshing to see two old-fashioned action movies that aren’t taking themselves seriously amidst an overreliance on superhero movies and sequels. These two films represent different ways to approach the action movie genre, and they both have oddly become underrated gems.

How Are 'White House Down' & 'Olympus Has Fallen' Different?

Image via Millenium Films

While both films are distinctly old-fashioned in their approach, Olympus Has Fallen certainly falls in line with the wave of overtly patriotic R-Rated blockbusters that were so successful in the 1990s. It’s a crass, brutal film where Gerard Butler literally takes out a terrorist using a bust of Abraham Lincoln, and somehow delivers one-liners like “let’s play a game of f**k off, you go first” with a straight face. While the film unfortunately brings along some of the cultural baggage that came in ‘90s action movies with its slightly xenophobic Korean villains, it’s refreshingly not tongue-in-cheek in the slightest. Rather than attempting to constantly let the audience know that the characters are in on the joke in the way that the Fast and Furious films are known to do, Fuqua plays things so straight that it’s almost absurd.

Conversely, White House Down is classic Emmerich. The man likes blowing up famous monuments, and after devastating The White House in Independence Day, he gets to wreak havoc on nearly all of the capital city as Cale and Sawyer team up in a ridiculous buddy cop adventure. Emmerich’s blockbusters had seemingly declined in popularity after 2012 and The Day After Tomorrow, but White House Down shows us everything he does well. It’s gleefully stupid, placing Cale and Sawyer into a car chase that defies every law of physics imaginable. There’s also Emmerich’s trademark out-of-place humor; Sawyer has to stop firing a rocket launcher at one point in order to adjust his glasses.

How Do the Teams in 'Olympus Has Fallen' & 'White House Down' Compare?

Yet, both films work because of their leading men; while neither was treated with positive reviews at the time, both Gerard Butler and Channing Tatum continue to be solid action stars ten years later. Butler has essentially launched a subgenre of “guy in the wrong place” action movies with Geostorm, Plane, Greenland, and Den of Thieves, and Olympus Has Fallen was the inception of this era of implausible ridiculousness. Tatum learned from White House Down that he had the comedic chops to take on more overtly goofy action roles, and has gone on to find a great amount of success with films like 21 Jump Street and The Lost City.

Both films also have pretty great Presidents; they both smartly avoid giving away too many details about their policies or platforms (other than just genuinely being good guys), and include a few personal moments from each that show why they’re a good leader. Asher gets a few intimate moments with his son where they bond over his summer reading, and Sawyer shows his friendliness when he agrees to appear in a video for Emily’s class project. This creates tension when they’re put in danger; not only does the audience have reason to believe they’re making the country better, but they care for them on a personal level.

In an era where blockbusters are often handed to younger directors that are more susceptible to studio influence, it's inspiring to see two action films that are so signature in style. Fuqua has a grimy intensity to his work that traces back to Training Day, and that same on-the-ground tactility is present in Olympus Has Fallen’s hostage negotiation scenes. Emmerich rarely fails to deliver bombast; the final moments where Emily waves an American flag in order to gain the attention of rescuers that can save the President’s life epitomizes the saccharine corniness that he’s known for. In the decade since, both have found success in one way or another; Fuqua continues to direct gritty thrillers like The Guilty and Southpaw, and Emmerich has at least found a cult fan base for Moonfall.

It’s always odd when two films that are so similar are released in the same year; Armageddon and Deep Impact is perhaps the most notable example. Perhaps Olympus Has Fallen had the benefit of doing it first, as it was successful enough to spawn two sequels; sadly, White House Down underperformed. Both films are simple, straightforward action films with no agenda other than being entertaining, and it’s interesting that a decade later, those simple goals are a rarity.