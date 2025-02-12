The Sundance Film Festival is known for curating quiet, often stripped-down films that have a famously profound and emotional impact on their audiences. At this fest, “showy” flicks are often few and far between, instead, aiming the spotlight on indie films and their creators. Some of the films on this year’s slate that match this description include the likes of Rebuilding, Ricky, and another title: Omaha. Written by Robert Machoian and directed by Cole Webley, Omaha is a universally necessary watch that is simultaneously not for the faint of heart–one sure to spark a plethora of conversations.

What Is 'Omaha' About?

Image via Sundance Institute

Omaha stars Josh Magaro (of Past Lives) as “Dad,” a downtrodden father navigating the throes of a very heavy and recent loss alone, save for his young children. The siblings, Ella (Molly Belle Wright) and Charlie (Wyatt Solis), are woken up suddenly in the early hours of the morning by their father, promising the kids that they are about to embark on an exciting adventure. Dad, the kids, and the family dog pile into the car and take off on a road trip. It’s not revealed at first why the small family takes off in the night or where their destination is, though it’s apparent that something is amiss by the father’s stilted speech and the uptight way he holds himself, even around his children. This basically places the viewer in the same position as the kids—out of their element, picking up on the anxiety-inducing energy of the situation—near-clueless but still largely optimistic.

Omaha nearly feels like a documentary in the way it’s shot, acted, and presented to its audience. Everything is organic and familiar—from midday pit stops at midwestern gas stations to cornfield sunsets, complete with the nostalgic symphony of grasshoppers and bullfrogs. The camera lingers closely on the children as they sing, play, and observe their father and their surroundings. We also sit on many close-up shots of “Dad,” lingering on his thousand-yard stare and subtly trembling hands. Things take a turn when the father spontaneously drops the family dog off at a shelter. When Ella realizes what is happening, she tries to sprint after their beloved pup, wailing and begging her dad to let them keep him, to no avail. From here on out, the looming cloud of dread that’s been hanging over the stripped-down narrative starts to show its true nature.

Omaha, at its core, is a tale of sacrifice and circumstance–prodding its audience to practice empathy and put themselves in the shoes of this father. This bare-bones concept would’ve failed if not for solid performances by absolutely everyone involved, kids and all. Luckily, the talent doesn’t disappoint, with Magaro delivering a subtle and devastating performance that is destined to induce tears. Less is more in this case, though authenticity is everything. In the same breath as Brooklyn Prince in The Florida Project or Jacob Tremblay in Room, both the child actors in Omaha, Wright and Solis, give engrossing and extremely impressive performances as siblings in a dire situation out of their control. Omaha lets its characters breathe truth into their situations, and simply feel how they are feeling. This trio combines their efforts to present an emotionally-heavy and profound story that keeps its energy up until, and through, its reveal in the third and final act.

'Omaha' Is a Powerful Story of Humanity and Compassion

Image via Sundance Institute

Omaha is a raw and rocky road of a film, but an important one at that. It’s a tale of humanity, of grief, desperation, and humankind—one that asks its audience to put down judgment and try and empathize with the characters on screen—a skill that should be practiced more in every sense, anyway. With authentic performances, stunning cinematography that captures Americana in a bittersweet sort of sense, and a tale that prompts compassion, this vast, stripped-down snapshot is required viewing for any American, let alone film lover. It's films like Omaha that open minds and spur conversations and change—it has a real-life impact, and that’s perhaps one of the greatest compliments that could be paid about art in any sense.