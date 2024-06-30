The Big Picture The Omega Man stands out in the post-apocalyptic genre with its unique style, daring storytelling, and intelligent mutants as enemies.

The film explores themes of power, religion, and isolation, featuring a complex cult called "the Family" and an unconventional romance.

Charlton Heston takes the lead role as Robert Neville in one of his most underrated performances.

Richard Matheson’s novel “I Am Legend” has seen several iterations, including Vincent Price’s The Last Man on Earth, and Will Smith’s directly titled I Am Legend. Each of these presents a compelling thriller that uses the concept of isolation to build a unique, and terrifying, setting, but the best film version of the story is 1971’s The Omega Man. Starring Charleton Heston in the lead role, The Omega Man is at the top of the post-apocalyptic genre. With its unique style and daring storytelling, any apocalyptic horror fan that’s worth their salt should be well familiar with Boris Sagal’s magnum opus.

The premise of the movie is cookie-cutter by today’s standards: a lone survivor has the only antidote to widespread, shape and/or mind-altering illness. The movie follows Robert Neville (Heston), a former doctor who spends his days driving around downtown Los Angeles in ‘70s era muscle cars, and his evenings holed up in his fortified apartment, playing chess with a bust of Julius Caesar (hallucinations are a regular occurrence for him) and repelling attacks from “mutants.” Eventually, he meets other human survivors and takes up with them, following what has become the standard character arrangement of the genre. The audience should remember, though, that George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead was released only three years previously, and both the zombie and apocalyptic genres were still in their relative infancy. This is partly why while The Omega Man has a similar plot structure to more modern zombie films, it actually features biologically altered “mutants” as its primary antagonists, a vestige of Cold War-era filmmaking.

The Omega Man Dr Robert Neville has developed an experimental vaccine which makes him the only immune survivor of a biological catastrophe. A gang of homicidal mutants blame science for their condition and attempt to kill him. Release Date August 1, 1971 Director Boris Sagal Cast Charlton Heston , Rosalind Cash , Anthony Zerbe Runtime 98 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers John William Corrington , Joyce Hooper Corrington Studio Warner Bros. Expand

What Are The Mutants In 'The Omega Man'?

The mutants in the movie are actually a cult that calls themselves “the Family,” which is comprised of survivors of a biological attack that have sworn off recent technology (hence why they use medieval siege engines as artillery). On a nightly basis, Neville is besieged in his apartment with an arsenal of ‘70s weaponry, and a wardrobe inspired by Hugh Hefner. The Omega Man has a sense of style, and dark humor, that is unlike any other film. Even though the movie takes place after, it’s assumed, the vast majority of humanity is either dead or transformed into a homicidal oddity, it has a sense of swagger to it that acts as a tip of the hat toward the audience. This is certainly a result of the tense atmosphere engendered by the Cold War, as a type of gallows humor that is meant to ease the severity of the situation. After all, at the time, the thought of a nuclear or biological holocaust was at the forefront of the American collective conscience.

Of course, no film about the apocalypse would be complete without an allusion to Christ, given the salvific nature of being the last person alive. The only other non-infected person, as far as Neville knows at the outset, is a mysterious lady that he doesn’t quite recognize as she flees from him in a store. Neville, who is also the only immune person, becomes the metaphorical savior of humanity in the film, with his eventual band of uninfected compatriots as his apostles. Even here, though, the movie switches feet, since the viewer is introduced to Matthias, the main villain, as the religious figure. In fact, the mutants, who congregate at the Los Angeles Civic Center, are initially set up as the film's comparison to organized religion, but the audience doesn’t quite know which character to put their faith in yet. Neville may not necessarily be the “good guy” even though he is the main character, as the audience doesn’t know, at least initially, why he drives around hunting members of the Family.

How Is 'The Omega Man' Different From Others In Its Genre?

Close

What really separates The Omega Man in its genre is the intelligence of the enemies, since they’re more than a match for the hero. Enterprising and clever, the struggle between Neville and the Family isn’t one of brute strength since he’s clearly outnumbered. Instead, the Family are calculating, plotting their tactics and using weapons and equipment rather than giving chase as mindless drones, or massive hoards. The Family even set traps for Neville, and he’s almost executed until a group of survivors, including the mysterious figure in the boutique, rescue him at the last minute. From there, Neville begins a romance with Lisa (Rosalind Cash), which was actually one of (but not the) first interracial romances in American film. The difference between The Omega Man and others, however, is that the romance isn’t implied, as it features a scene of both characters in bed with partial nudity.

There is also a great philosophical motif in The Omega Man that sets it apart from similar films. Not just in the dramatic telling, but in the actual discourse and dialogue of the film, where Neville is forced to argue with the Family while he’s being tried. In one scene, while Neville is shackled to a table, Matthias tries to convince him that there is no cure for the mutant illness, but it becomes clear to Neville that Matthias doesn’t want a cure since it would threaten his place of prestige in society. The political power struggle among the mutants is a unique and clever aspect of The Omega Man that makes it a cut above other offerings of the same ilk. More than that, the complex nature of the Family adds another dimension to the movie, even though it’s already rich in plot content.

The cultural significance of The Omega Man can be seen in its influence on film and television that would come after, including as Joel Hodgson’s inspiration for Mystery Science Theater 3000, and a parody by The Simpson’s entitled “The Homega Man.” It’s also of note, however, that the Warner Bros. Ranch, where part of The Omega Man was filmed, is also where the title scene of Friends was shot, with Neville’s house exterior still visible. Anyone that is a fan of horror or post-apocalyptic films, or just wants to see Charlton Heston in what is probably his most eccentric role, should give The Omega Man a watch.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Omega Man is currently available to rent or buy on Apple TV+ in the U.S.