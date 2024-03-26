The Big Picture OMG Fashun disrupts traditional design competition formats with wacky materials & unique challenges.

Contestants will compete in small groups each week with a chance to win $10,000 per episode.

Iconic fashion figures like Phaedra Parks and Violet Chachki will guest judge on the series.

E! has announced a chaotic new fashion design competition series that will bring joy to any fan of the design episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race. OMG Fashun intends to disrupt not only the conventions of style and fashion, but also the format of reality TV design shows. The innovative new series challenges its designers to think outside the box in terms of design choice and materials while creating with a specific muse in mind. The play on tradition versus modernity is unsurprising, given the provocative reputations of the two legendary fashion icons that will play host to the series.

In the teaser trailer, viewers can see a glimpse of what the series will have to offer. Image architect and stylist, Law Roach, is seen introducing the ever-imaginative Julia Fox as "the ultimate muse." Julia's often up-cycled styles have been featured in magazines and within the press tours for New York and Paris Fashion Week. Together, she and Law will encourage up-and-coming designers to imagine new ways to play with fashion conventions and innovate with wacky materials to create looks that Julia will love.

What We Know About 'OMG Fashun'

Just as the series refers to its contestants as "fashion disruptors," it also disrupts the conventional design competition format. Rather than offering contestants a large budget for fabric and materials and the opportunity to create a luxurious design, the series will deliberately challenge its creators to incorporate unique objects such as duct tape, balloons, and a ring of keys into their designs. As Law points out, "One man's trash is Julia Fox's treasure." These objects must then be intelligently and intentionally integrated into the designer's final look, to create a stunning piece to impress the judges. Handcrafted is in for these haute couture hopefuls.

Rather than following a large group of contestants throughout the series and whittling down the numbers with an elimination week to week, OMG Fashun will invite contestants to compete each week in groups of three, with a new thematic inspiration each episode. The winning contestant each week will be awarded a $10,000 prize. And seemingly, the contestants who lose out will receive a zany consolation prize of Julia's choosing. In the trailer for the series, Julia rewards a lucky contestant with a crafted necklace and a twenty-five cent coin. However, at the last moment, Julia decides that she is going to keep the quarter, because she "might need it for parking." Ultimately, the final episode will feature a chosen three contestants who will return to compete for the prize as the ultimate OMG Fashun winner.

One convention from other design series is OMG Fashun will feature a hosting guest judge each week to help Julia and Law choose the winning design. These guest judges include a wide array of fashion-forward icons. Known for her stunning reads and high-end looks, The Traitors, Married To Medicine, and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Phaedra Parks, will be joining. Drag Race legend and fashionista, Violet Chachki, is also booked. Comedian Pretty Vee and actress Tommy Dorfman will be making an appearance, as well as fashion model Wisdom Kaye. Julia and Law will also be joined by editor-in-chief for Nylon magazine, Lauren McCarthy, as well as theater producer Jordan Roth and Julia's stylist Briana Andalore.

Julia Fox Is an Icon In Her Own Right

Julia first made major media waves as the lead actress in Josh Safdie's Uncut Gems, starring alongside Adam Sandler. Her rise to fame was also highlighted in the media when she briefly dated rapper Kanye West during his high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian. While their relationship was short-lived, it was just the beginning of Julia's relationship with the media beginning to feature her bold and often eccentric fashion choices.

Since then, she has paved her own way, even modeling couture during the 2024 New York and Paris Fashion Weeks. She has been featured on the cover of New York magazine, and wrote an op-ed for Interview. Her recently published memoir Down The Drain even made the New York Times bestseller list. She is known for her authenticity, speaking candidly about her tumultuous history in New York, life as a single mom, and exposing the sometimes less-than-glamorous moments during her rise to fame. Now she is adding to her resume: reality TV host, design muse, and even executive producer with OMG Fashun.

When It Comes To Fashion, He Is The Law

If you are unfamiliar with Law's work as a stylist to the stars, simply turn to Zendaya's jaw-dropping looks on the press tour for Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. Zendaya has built a reputation for always putting forth intentional fashion that compliments the work she is promoting, which this press tour took to even greater heights. As Law told Vogue, "The looks served as an extension of the wardrobe from the movie. It was intentional and purposeful." Law has been working with Zendaya for over a decade, and he notes that their partnership often involves pulling vintage design pieces that he has sourced from a selection of designers, collectors, or vintage stores. He even reports having received "words of appreciation" from executives and producers for the acclaim and attention that the pair's thematic styling brought to the press tour.

In March 2023, Law shocked the fashion world by announcing that he was walking away from his career as a stylist to a wide selection of stars, including Hunter Schafer, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ariana Grande. In a since deleted post to Instagram, he claimed that he needed to prioritize his mental health, citing "politics, the lies, and false narratives" in the media as his reason for stepping away. However, since this announcement was made, he has remained by Zendaya's side at fashion events and continues to work with select clients like French-Canadian chanteuse Celine Dion, who "brought him out of retirement" for the 2024 Grammys. And he has continued his run of appearances on reality TV shows as well. Law has been a guest judge on series like America's Next Top Model, Project Runway, and most recently, RuPaul's Drag Race, and he was also a fixture on the judging panel on all three seasons of HBO Max's ballroom series Legendary. He will now add host and judge on OMG Fashun to this curated group of fashion-forward series.

OMG Fashun will debut on E! Monday, May 6, premiering with two back-to-back episodes. Watch on E!