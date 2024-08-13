The Big Picture Sci-fi comedy Omni Loop, starring Ayo Edebiri & Mary-Louise Parker, receives praise and a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film explores time travel and emotional depth, drawing comparisons to About Time.

Edebiri and Parker have exciting projects ahead, with Omni Loop set to release on September 20 in theaters and digitally.

Ayo Edebiri seems to be everywhere these days, and now she is traveling across time and space alongside Mary-Louise Parker in the first trailer for Magnolia Pictures' Omni Loop. The film, directed by Bernardo Britto, features a team-up between Edebiri and Parker as they work to discover the facets of time travel while trying to stop Parker's character from dying. The film is the latest in a long line of projects for Edebiri, who has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand stars.

The trailer shows off a quantum physicist, Zoya (Parker), who finds herself stuck in a time loop, with a black hole growing in her chest and only a week to live, according to a synopsis from Magnolia. When she meets a gifted student, Paula (Edebiri), they team up to save her life — and to unlock the mysteries of time travel. "I've done this before," Zoya is seen saying in the trailer. "Tomorrow night, I take a pill and I go back a week." She is seen to be able to tell the future down to knowing the number of fingers Paula is holding up and when her cat will meow.

While clearly a sci-fi comedy, Omni Loop also seems to have elements of drama as well. The film also stars Hannah Pearl Utt, Chris Witaske, Carlos Jacott, Harris Yulin, Steven Maier, and Eddie Cahill. It was directed by Britto from a self-written screenplay, and produced by David Hinojosa for 2AM, Patrick Donovan, and Ben Cohen.

'Omni Loop' Has Been Well-Received

The people that have seen Omni Loop so far seem to have liked it. The film currently has a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 11 reviews. The film had its world premiere at South by Southwest this past March. Collider's Chase Hutchinson said in his review that Omni Loop was a "more melancholic work of reflection that hits home when you least expect it to." He added of the film, "What proves to be the most unexpected, yet joyous part of the experience is how it brings into focus its greatest emotional beats right before it draws to a close," comparing it to the 2013 sci-fi dramedy About Time.

Both Parker and Edebiri have been keeping busy after filming Omni Loop. Parker was most recently heard in the animated film Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp, and will have a leading role in the upcoming television Stephen King series The Institute. Edebiri, best known for her breakout role in the FX series The Bear, will be seen in a pair of high-profile films: the horror flick Opus alongside John Malkovich, as well as the film After the Hunt alongside Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield.

Omni Loop will be released in theaters and digitally on September 20. The film's trailer can be seen above.