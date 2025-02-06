During his time in the industry, Dick Wolf has become a name synonymous with thrilling procedurals that keep audiences coming back week after week. His success in hooking viewers and never letting them go is, in fact, so great that perhaps his most beloved title, Law & Order: SVU, has been on air for 26 seasons. This means that the show, which started in 1999, is old enough to buy a pack of cigarettes, pick up some lotto tickets, and have a wild night out at a bar. Of course, when you’ve been in the biz of hits for so long, there are bound to be a few flops along the way – at least from a critical standpoint.

Case in point can be made with Wolf’s latest executive produced series, On Call, which holds one of the creative’s lowest-ranking critics’ approval scores on Rotten Tomatoes of 53%. Still, you wouldn’t know it was a critically-panned production, because not only does the series stand with an impressive 90% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but, according to FlixPatrol, it’s also tearing up the charts over at Prime Video, currently seated in the second position on the streamer’s Top 10.

Passing the torch to the younger generation, Wolf steps back from holding creator credits for On Call, and allows his son, Elliot Wolf, and Tim Walsh to step into the spotlight. The title is breaking plenty of new ground for the entertainment family, as, along with it being the younger Wolf’s first TV production, it is also the first title to come from Wolf the elder to be wrapped up in a neat and tidy half-hour, and it’s his first direct-to-streaming project. Both Wolfs serve as executive producers alongside Walsh, Eriq LaSalle (who also stars), and Peter Jankowski, the latter of whom is no stranger to a Wolf-backed production.

What’s ‘On Call’ About?

Starring Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) and Brandon Larracuente (13 Reasons Why), On Call follows the fast-paced world of law enforcement officials at the Long Beach Police Department. Traci Harmon (Bellisario) is a veteran on the job, being given the important task of training newbies on the ins and outs of the force. Her latest pupil is Alex Diaz (Larracuente), who has a lot of learning to do to keep himself, his fellow officers, and the citizens he works for safe. Together, they patrol the streets of the Californian city along with their peers, Sergeant Lasman (LaSalle), Lieutenant Bishop (Lori Loughlin), and Detective Sergeant Tyson Koyama (Rich Ting).

Find out whether you side with critics or audiences by streaming On Call on Prime Video.