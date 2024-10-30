Wolf Entertainment has long backed some of the most beloved and pulse-pounding productions out there, with franchises like Law & Order and Chicago falling under the company’s umbrella. Today, Prime Video is giving audiences the first look at On Call, a brand-new drama set to come from the entertainment mogul, which has also announced its arrival date of January 9, 2025, with all eight episodes available for an obsessive binge. Starring Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) and Brandon Larracuente (13 Reasons Why), the project follows a vet and rookie cop as they hit the streets of Long Beach, California, extending the hand of justice to those who need it the most.

Without an official teaser or trailer, it’s hard to pick up the full vibe of On Call, but from the show’s logline and the first-look images, we certainly get a taste of the drama yet to come. Plus, with the pictures and premiere date making themselves known today, it’s only a matter of time Prime Video releases those initial teasers and trailers. In the show’s description, the creative team promises that audiences will feel like they’re right on the beat with the members of the police department, as the production was “Shot with a mixture of hand-held cameras, bodycam and dash-cam footage to create a cinema verité effect.” The images tease some of these filming effects, with one shot capturing Bellisario’s veteran cop, Traci Harmon, and Larracuente’s rookie cop, Alex Diaz, from inside their patrol car, dashcam style.

Other characters, played by Eriq La Salle (ER) and Lori Loughlin (Full House) also step into the frame in a pair of standalone shots, with Rich Ting (Warrior) also set to appear in the series. Most of all, the photos showcase the relationship between the leading pair of officers, who appear to have one another’s backs through thick and thin, although, for Bellisario’s Traci Harmon, it looks like a job in the line of duty is beginning to take a toll on the young woman.

Who Is Behind ‘On Call’?

From Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, On Call was co-created by Tim Walsh and Elliot Wolf. Walsh holds credits for his work as a producer and writer on shows including Chicago P.D., Cult, and Hightown, while Wolf has long been involved with his father’s empire, previously standing behind the podcasts, Law & Order: Criminal Justice System and Dark Woods. The pair also executive produce alongside La Salle, Dick Wolf, and Peter Jankowski.

Check out the debut images for On Call above.