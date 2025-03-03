For decades, Dick Wolf has been bringing audiences the biggest and best crime-centered procedurals out there. While he may have first made major waves thanks to his work behind Law & Order, he certainly hasn’t slowed down in any way, shape, or form, continuing to deliver audiences season upon season of well-told stories filled with captivating characters. Most recently, Wolf ventured into the world of streaming thanks to a collaboration with Prime Video on the series, On Call. The title has Wolf’s visionary stamp all over it, as it follows the lives of police officers putting it all on the line for their communities, and also the intricate interpersonal dynamics that come within the force. After debuting on January 9, the series quickly met mixed reviews from critics. However, now two months since all eight episodes were dropped on the streamer, it remains a staple around the world.

According to FlixPatrol, right now in more than 50 countries, On Call is still dominating Prime Video’s Top 10 charts. If you’re a resident of Belgium, Cameroon, Iceland, Jamaica, Qatar, or even the United States, you’ve likely noticed the title when you log onto the streamer popping up alongside other current favorites, like Reacher and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Sitting at the top of the power chain is especially impressive when it’s taken into account that On Call is one of the lowest rated Wolf-backed productions in the TV juggernaut’s history, holding a critics’ score of 53%. Still, this just goes to show that sometimes the critics don’t know better than audiences, as the latter hit the title with a 91% approval rating.

Who’s Behind ‘On Call’ and What’s It All About?