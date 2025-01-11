Prime Video has been a major topic of conversation in the streaming world lately thanks to the recent release of Red One and The Fall Guy, both of which have been competing for the streamer’s top spot for the last few weeks. However, now that both projects have had their chance to shine, a newer Prime Video original series has stepped into the limelight and grabbed the top spot. On Call, the police procedural starring Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) and Eriq La Salle (Logan) recently premiered all eight episodes in its first season on the platform, and the show wasted no time climbing to the top of streaming charts, currently sitting comfortably as the second-most popular project on the streamer, even beating both of the aforementioned action flicks and behind only Beast Games.

La Salle, best known for his role as Will Munson in Logan, features in the series as Sergeant Lasman and also directed four episodes of the show, with Brenna Malloy helming the other four episodes. The show was created for television by Tim Walsh and Elliot Wolf, with Molly Manning also receiving a writing credit along with Bryan Garcia, Tiffany Bratcher, and John Conley. Walsh made his screenwriting debut in 2013 by penning one episode of Defiance, the sci-fi epic series starring Dexter veteran Julie Benz. He then worked with Prison Break star Robert Knepper in Cult, another sci-fi series that also stars Matthew Davis, and he more recently wrote three episodes of Hightown, another cop drama starring Monica Raymund and Riley Voelkel that’s available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. Wolf is best known for his work as a producer on the Law & Order: Criminal Justice System podcast.

What Else Is Streaming on Prime Video?

In the Land of Saints and Sinners, the Western starring Liam Neeson and Kerry Condon, has been one of the more popular movies on Prime Video since the start of the year, along with The Creator, the futuristic sci-fi epic starring John David Washington from Rogue One director Gareth Edwards. Rounding out the back end of the Prime Video top 10 is another major star, Denzel Washington, who has The Equalizer 2 currently trending as the eighth-most-popular project on Prime Video.

Your changes have been saved On Call Cast Troian Bellisario , Brandon Larracuente , Lori Loughlin , Eriq La Salle , Mathew Trent Hunnicutt , Rich Ting , Rich Ceraulo Ko , Mac Brandt , Rafael Cabrera Seasons 1 Creator(s) Tim Walsh , Elliot Wolf Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

