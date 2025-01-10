[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for On Call.]

Summary 'On Call' is a fast-paced police drama on Prime Video, following Traci Harmon and Alex Diaz on police patrol in Long Beach.

The Dick Wolf executive produced series focuses on authentic policing with a mix of camera techniques for a unique look.

The half-hour format allows for intense, filler-free storytelling and realistic character interactions.

On Call is a fast-paced half-hour police drama for Prime Video that follows 12-year veteran officer Traci Harmon (Troian Bellisario) and rookie Alex Diaz (Brandon Larracuente), who she’s training to see past his own naïve optimism in an effort to sharpen his instincts and keep him alive. As they patrol the streets of Long Beach, California, being present in the community as they resolve incidents, they also learn about each other while they navigate how to work together. Harmon’s past influences her current decisions, and when she makes a choice that affects Diaz’s future, it will certainly make things more complicated moving forward.

After screening the season, Collider got the opportunity to chat one-on-one with Bellisario about what sets this cop drama apart from the others and the goal of providing an authentic look at policing. She also talked about the mixture of different types of cameras they used, that the half-hour episodes allow no room for filler, her On Call wardrobe compared to Pretty Little Liars, the lack of vanity with a police uniform, finding the dynamic between Harmon and Diaz, memorable experiences while shooting on location, the tension with Sergeant Lasman (Eriq La Salle), and what could come next in a possible Season 2.

'On Call's Unique Shooting Style Creates a Fast-Paced Feeling for the Half-Hour Drama