Throughout the first season of On Call, Alex Diaz (Brandon Larracuente) and Traci Harmon (Troain Bellisario) dealt with many unrelated problems, but as they spent time together, their lives started to get intertwined. Everything reached a head in the final episode as their work was evaluated, and Harmon recommended that Diaz repeat his training. “Do I get back into this vehicle with somebody who just sent me back to Day 1? Can I ever trust her again?" Larracuente told TV Line what was going on in Diaz's head after that shocking turn of events. The actor's comments tease a different dynamic between Harmon and Diaz in Season 2 if the show is renewed since he agreed to get back into the car. Larracuente previewed Diaz's feelings about the ordeal, saying,

The fact that he decides to get back in is only because he [realizes] that it’s all based on a real deep love and protection for him. She just wants what is best for him, and she doesn’t want [their trainer-trainee relationship] to end.”

'On Call' Season 2 Might Not Be Peaches and Cream, Teases Bellisario

Image via Prime Video

Still, Harmon did send Diaz to day one and no matter how much he might try to justify everything, it's only human he might feel some type of way about Harmon's decision. However, according to Bellisario, Harmon has factored in the potential reaction. “When you’re in a relationship with somebody, and you tell them something they won’t like to hear but you know it’s for their own good, that is a means of loving somebody," the actress said. She added:

"Sure, if I do this, if I send you back to Day 1, I have to also accept that you’re going to be mad at me. You’re going to be pissed.”

A potential Season 2 would explore how the duo relates after that development. What are the chances of a second season? Well, Prime Video rarely releases streaming data, so we don't have a concrete of how the show is doing. However, the Season 1 audience score on Rotten Tomatoes offers something encouraging. Despite scoring a meager 56% with critics, the audience has a higher opinion of the show, giving it 91% on the same platform. This might not largely influence renewal, but it's a great sign that viewers enjoyed being On Call.

Before Prime Video decides the show's fate, watch all eight episodes of Season 1 on the platform.