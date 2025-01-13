Writer and producer Dick Wolf is arguably the undisputed lord of the procedural drama. With over 30 years under his belt, Wolf has developed some of the most successful shows ever made on television. With shows like Law & Order: SVU and the famed One Chicago franchise with shows like Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire, the allure of Wolf seems incredibly strong on television. Maintaining his already established theme, Prime Video's On Call, marks Wolf's first scripted show for streaming. While the show has endured largely mixed reviews from critics since its debut, minds are already turning towards a potential second season for the police procedural.

With an audience score of 90% on the aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes, it is quite clear that is an audience present for the show, albeit the 54% critics score leaves room for improvement. With all episodes of the first season now streaming on Prime Video, executive producers Tim Walsh and Elliot Wolf, alongside series star, Troian Bellisario, who plays 12-year veteran officer Traci Harmon, have shared their hopes for On Call Season 2 with TV Insider. The show's first season did a good job of tying up major plots, but Walsh highlights that there are other avenues to explore further. He said:

"We left some threads. The fentanyl trade that Smokey was involved in, that’s still out there hanging out there for us to take. And then just all really the character stuff, quite honestly, that we want to explore more deeply in Season 2. That’s really the focal point, is the two leads."

Harmon and Diaz's Relationship Could Be a Focal Point in 'On Call' Season 2

The Prime Video series is led by Bellisario and Brandon Larracuente, who plays rookie cop, Alex Diaz. While Diaz's heart might be in the right place, his naive optimism might be the death of him if Harmon does not sharpen his skills quickly. Looking ahead, Bellisario reveals that the evolving nature of her character's relationship with Diaz will be a focal point in future episodes of On Call. Her comments read:

"It’s just infinitely complicated, and I felt really grateful coming onto this show because I am playing a woman who is not leading with her looks. She’s not dealing with anybody in a romantic way. She’s dealing with somebody in a very, very vulnerable and intimate way, but they are partners. And so I think what I’m very excited to continue to mine with Brandon and with his character of Diaz is, how much more can they be to each other? How much more can they learn from each other, and how can they grow? It’s at once because of the mistake that he made running after Leona, but at the same time, he wouldn’t have run after her if he wasn’t the kind of person that could connect to her in the first place. And that is invaluable as a police officer, and so it’s this really wonderful rocky road that they get to travel together of, 'I don’t want you to lose what makes you you,' but we have to figure out the right and the wrong times in order to employ it."

Besides the acting prowess of Bellisario and Larracuente, On Call also features an ensemble cast that includes Lori Loughlin (Fuller House) as Lieutenant Bishop, Rich Ting (Warrior) as Tyson Koyoma and Eriq La Salle (Chicago P.D.) as Sergeant Lasman. La Salle also served as director for a number of episodes, while joining Walsh, Dick Wolf and Elliot Wolf and Peter Jankowski as executive producers.

