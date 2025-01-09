The time has finally arrived for the first scripted streaming series from Wolf Entertainment, as all episodes of On Call have turned on their emergency lights and zoomed onto Prime Video today. The half-hour drama series is the perfect end-of-week binge and, for those who haven’t fully committed, we’re here to help you cannonball into the content. Today, Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek from the season’s second episode, that showcases the dynamic between its co-leads, Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) and Brandon Larracuente (The Good Doctor). The former plays the role of veteran officer Traci Harmon, who, despite having long been working in law enforcement, is having a difficult time getting her footing at the department. Meanwhile, Larracuente’s Alex Diaz is a greenhorn, completely new to the business of policing, and quickly comes to discover that making the difference he’s always wanted will be more challenging than he initially thought.

In the exclusive to Collider sneak peek, Traci and Alex roll up to a spot where one of their fellow officers died while on the job. The location in question seems like a safe and innocent pocket of a bustling neighborhood, with a memorial set up for the fallen police officer outside the chain-link fence surrounding a playground. After a “heroic” chase from the night before that left Alex with a bruised face, Traci uses this emotional moment to teach her partner a lesson about the thanklessness of their job and how life can come and go in the blink of an eye. Using the rookie as a way to atone for her past mistakes, Traci tells him that she’ll be by his side to ensure he doesn’t make any more quick decisions that could lead to his death.

Who Else Is Behind ‘On Call’?

Joining the leading duo in the procedural crime drama is a lineup that includes Lori Loughlin (Fuller House) as Lieutenant Bishop, Rich Ting (Warrior) as Tyson Koyoma and Eriq La Salle (Chicago PD) as Sergeant Lasman. In addition to joining the call sheet in a supporting role, La Salle also dipped behind the camera for a handful of episodes as a director and joins the solid team of executive producers. He’s joined in the latter by Dick Wolf (Law & Order), Elliot Wolf (Dark Woods), Tim Walsh (Chicago PD) and Peter Jankowski.

You can check out our exclusive sneak peek at On Call above and head over to Prime Video today to binge all eight episodes today.

Your changes have been saved On Call Release Date January 9, 2025 Cast Troian Bellisario , Brandon Larracuente , Lori Loughlin , Eriq La Salle , Mathew Trent Hunnicutt , Rich Ting , Rich Ceraulo Ko , Mac Brandt , Rafael Cabrera Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Character(s) Traci Harmon , Alex Diaz , Lieutenant Bishop , Sergeant Lasman , Officer Beau , Sergeant Koyama , Rolland , Barlow , Rafa Creator(s) Tim Walsh , Elliot Wolf Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Expand

