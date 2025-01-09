Dick Wolf's ever-expanding procedural empire proves that he knows exactly what it takes to keep audiences engaged. Under his watch, TV shows like Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. are not only renewed continuously, but they've also branched out into spin-offs. Wolf's recipe for success is simple: Choose a public service sector to focus on (whether it is related to the medical field or the police force) and cook up the right characters to give a series its own tone and feel.

Yet, as the producer bets on furthering his reach to streaming, a question emerges. Will the infallible formula translate to binge-watchers? Prime Video's On Call, Wolf's first scripted show for streaming, surely keeps the ball rolling with familiar elements from the procedural genre, but grounds itself through unique creative choices. From using bodycams for chase sequences to focusing on the mix of emotions the leading duo experiences on the job, On Call breathes new life into its cop-centric premise. Nevertheless, its eight-episode run might not cater to subscribers' usual tastes.

What Is 'On Call' About?

Minutes into the show's first episode, tragedy hits Laguna Beach's police headquarters. Officer Maria Delgado is shot by a gang that continues to make the community fearful, and LBPD veteran Traci Harmon (Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellisario) feels her colleague's death in her bones. Before meeting her latest trainee, the protagonist spends extra time in the locker room trying to control her breath and regain her composure. When she is introduced to rookie Alex Diaz (Brandon Larracuente), she puts on a straight face and proceeds to keep him on her radar, making sure that he doesn't suffer the same fate as Delgado.

As the title hints, the series primarily takes place when duty calls. The duo is constantly heading from one crime scene to the next, often coming in contact with people under the influence, bleeding out, and at times entrenched in a gang dispute. With so much exposure to affliction, Harmon and Diaz have to keep their composure and find practical solutions to the chaos that surrounds them. All the while, they are also trying to seek justice for Delgado and track down the faction responsible for her death.

Troian Bellisario and Brandon Larracuente Offer a Fresh Trainer/Trainee Dynamic in 'On Call'

Image via Prime Video

What makes On Call fresh is the choice to flip the script when it comes to the trainer and trainee dynamic. Instead of a male cop instructing a female trainee with very little on-field experience, the series positions its main characters in reversed roles. Although Harmon has her moments, she is much more composed and professional than Diaz, who is still learning to act according to protocol instead of relying on his instincts as someone who has grown up in an area with a high rate of criminality. The show's emphasis on their growing partnership and the moral dilemmas that they face based on their own backstories brings something new to a rather simplified narrative. From Harmon's strained relationship with her sister — someone who at a certain point inspired her to become a cop — to Diaz's mixed emotions about his job due to his family's struggle with the authorities, there are a lot of layers to these two characters and why they work well together. Bellisario and Larracuente's chemistry sets the tone for the show's more humane approach to the procedural.

Showrunners Tim Walsh and Elliot Wolf also make the clever choice to connect Delgado's murder to the series' filming style. Given what happens to the officer at the start of On Call, Laguna Beach's police department is instructed to use body cameras during their shifts. As a result, this Prime Video original combines traditional hand-held camerawork with footage from the characters' bodycams, bumping up the adrenaline. Chase sequences and police interventions become more realistic and exhilarating because of the varying shots and angles utilized.

'On Call's Simplistic Format Might Be Better Suited for Cable