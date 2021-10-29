The wacky, hilarious, and beloved web series On Cinema at the Cinema is coming to New York’s Museum of the Moving Image for a series of marathon viewing screenings from November 12-21. The comedic film criticism show, headlined by Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington, will screen Seasons 1-11 in the museum’s “On Cinema at the Cinema at the Cinema” showcase.

The podcast began in 2011 as a bickering match between host Heidecker and guest/film expert Turkington, a back-and-forth parody marked by Tim’s stubbornness and Gregg’s inability to get any movie trivia right despite being an “expert.” After its initial success with podcasts, On Cinema expanded into its own multimedia universe, comprising an innumerable amount of content avenues including a web series, movie, music projects, an app, virtual reality experiences, yearly Oscar specials, and, to pay tribute the size of the franchise, its very own fan club.

While it might be futile to impose a structure onto the show, Heidecker and Turkington mostly spend their time vaguely describing movies, rating them on a scale of one to five bags of popcorn. Since most movies they review are “five-baggers,” the movie buffs instead spend their segment time trying to one-up each other.

The series is not without its specials, including “Stump the Buff,” where Turkington tries to win money for charity while answering trivia questions, “Popcorn Classics,” featuring a random VHS that just happens to be in their collection, and “On Cinema on Location,” a visit to a shoot for scenes that are usually incredibly uninteresting. Each of Turkington’s gaffs is met with an eye-roll from Heidecker, building the twists and explosiveness that brought On Cinema to where it is today.

The retrospective comes after Heidecker’s September 22nd announcement of the release of On Cinema Season 12, which premiered on the HEI Network on October 6. The Network is an independent streaming service/brainchild of Heidecker, launched in 2020 to give fans more access to On Cinema content, merch, and events.

Weekend and series passes for “On Cinema at the Cinema at the Cinema” are available through MoMI, a series curated by Max Carpenter.

