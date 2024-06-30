The Big Picture Christopher Nolan admires the James Bond franchise, especially On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

The film's serious, grounded approach and character development influenced Nolan's work.

Nolan's films, like Inception, show the movie's visual and emotional impact.

Christopher Nolan has made no secret of his love for James Bond movies, even hinting that he would be interested in directing an entry in the long-running series. Unfortunately, anyone who is looking forward to that will have to wait a while, as Nolan has recently said that he has no intentions of following up his Oscar-winning Oppenheimer with a 007 adventure. For anyone curious about what a Nolan-helmed Bond film might look like, look no further than the installment the director has cited as his personal favorite, which is also the one that's often overlooked by casual fans: On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

The 1969 release turned up on an exhaustive list of Nolan's favorite films, as compiled by Indiewire. (Another 007 flick, 1977's Roger Moore-led The Spy Who Loved Me, was also present.) In a 2010 interview with Empire (reported via The Playlist), Nolan said, "I think On Her Majesty's Secret Service would be my favorite Bond. It's a hell of a movie, it holds up very well." One can certainly see its influence on the director's work, and despite its initially chilly reception, its legacy has had a lasting impact on the Bond franchise, pointing it in a more serious, grounded direction.

What Is 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' About?

As On Her Majesty's Secret Service opens, super spy James Bond (George Lazenby) is rescuing the troubled Contessa Teresa "Tracy" di Vicenzo (Diana Rigg) from drowning herself in the ocean. Turns out Tracy is the daughter of Marc-Ange Draco (Gabriele Ferzetti), head of a European crime syndicate, who offers Bond one million pounds to marry his daughter. Bond agrees to date Tracy on the condition that Draco will point him towards his arch nemesis, SPECTRE leader Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Telly Savalas). His search leads him to a clinic in the Swiss Alps, where Blofeld is brainwashing beautiful women into launching biological weapons across the globe. Bond foils Blofeld's plan with Tracy's help, and the lifelong bachelor suddenly finds himself falling in love. The two get married, but their wedding day turns tragic when Blofeld drives by and shoots Tracy to death as they're headed to their honeymoon. Bond holds his dead bride in his arms, alone once again.

'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' Took the Bond Franchise in a Very Different Direction

After originating the role of James Bond in five films, Sean Connery retired from the franchise, opening the door for a new actor to step into his immaculately shined shoes. The search for a replacement eventually led to Lazenby, a model who landed the part after some light fibbing about his acting credits (he claimed to have appeared in several films when he had actually appeared in none). Before the film's release, Lazenby made clear that he wouldn't be reprising the role for fear of being typecast. As a result, Connery was called back in by producers Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for 1971's Diamonds Are Forever before Roger Moore took over the part in 1973's Live or Let Die. As such, On Her Majesty's Secret Service has always felt like a weird anomaly in a series that employs the same performer to play its lead character over multiple installments. Its black sheep status was solidified by reviews at the time, which were less than favorable to Lazenby's performance.

Yet as contemporary assessments have made clear, the things that separate On Her Majesty's Secret Service from the rest of the Bond franchise is what makes it one of the best entries in it. In his first and only outing as director of a 007 movie, Peter R. Hunt (who served as editor on the previous Connery installments), eschews the high-tech gadgetry and silly stunts that would come to define the series for a more realistic storytelling approach. The script by Richard Maibaum also prioritizes character development and interpersonal relationships without neglecting the action sequences. Most radically, it ends on a downer note as opposed to an upbeat one, making clear that for as long as he's 007, James Bond will never find happiness with another person. In this way, it paved the way for the grittier, more realistic Bond films headlined by Daniel Craig.

'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' Left an Indelible Impact on the Films of Christopher Nolan

Although he hasn't directed a Bond film as yet, Nolan owes a great debt to the franchise, especially On Her Majesty's Secret Service. As the director stated in that Empire Magazine interview (via The Playlist), he borrowed heavily from it for his 2010 sci-fi caper Inception. “What I liked about [On Her Majesty's Secret Service] that we’ve tried to emulate in this film is there’s a tremendous balance of action, scale, and romanticism and tragedy and emotion," he said. "Of all the Bond films, it’s by far the most emotional. There’s a love story and Inception is kind of a love story as well as anything else.” One can definitely see its visual influence on Nolan's movie, from the handheld camerawork during fight scenes to the finale set at a fortress atop a snowy mountainside akin to Blofeld's hideout.

More than anything, its impact can be seen in Nolan's emphasis on action based on character, not the other way around. Like the very best 007 adventures, of which On Her Majesty's Secret Service is certainly one, movies like The Dark Knight, Dunkirk, and Tenet never forget that there are real people at the center of the explosions and chase sequences. It's what makes Nolan's filmography stand apart from other contemporary blockbuster directors, and why the prospect of him mounting a James Bond epic is as tantalizing as a martini shaken to perfection.

