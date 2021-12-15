Among its other nods to 007s past, No Time to Die borrowed the melody of “We Have All the Time in the World” from On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the sixth Bond film and the first where he truly fell in love. Daniel Craig's Bond’s romance with Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann began echoing Majesty’s in Spectre, and one could take this as a growing appreciation for among the James Bond filmmaking family for the movie after a long reevaluation process by hardcore fans. In many recent rankings of Bond films (including our own), Majesty’s comes in near the top, and deservingly so.

In broader pop culture, though, it still isn’t often spoken of in the same breath as, say, Goldfinger. This is perhaps understandable; the film didn't make much of a splash on its first release; its runtime demands more than the average Bond, and it gave 007 a downer ending before it was cool. Majesty’s biggest claim is still the punchline that is George Lazenby, who connived his way into the biggest movie role of the era then walked out after just one go. And yet Majesty’s remains not just among the great Bonds, but the greatest.

It helps that the source material is the best of Ian Fleming's Bond books. After Ernst Stavro Blofeld was introduced in Thunderball, he vanishes into the underworld. A yearlong hunt for him has left Bond exhausted and disillusioned, to the point of considering resignation. But a chance encounter with Tracy di Vicenzo, the suicidal daughter of a Corsican Mafioso, leads to a reinvigorating romance and a trail to Blofeld’s Swiss hideaway where the mad genius is plotting biological blackmail of Britain. Bond foils the scheme and weds Tracy, but immediately after their wedding, Blofeld – who escaped Bond’s grasp – guns them down, killing the bride. Inspired, in part, by a tragic romance from Fleming’s own life, Majesty’s expanded the emotional range of Bond as a character and personalized his conflict with the enemy to an extent not seen since Casino Royale. For those more interested in action and espionage, the book delivers in spades.

Majesty’s is often credited as being among the most faithful of the films to Fleming’s writing, and it does stick to the book more closely than most. But Majesty’s was beat to the screen by You Only Live Twice, its successor, which became the first screen encounter between Bond and Blofeld. The cinematic identity of James Bond was also well-established by that time as distinct from the literary Bond: smoother, funnier, more flippant in the face of death. The success of Majesty’s is not so much that it stuck to the book, but in how seamlessly it blended the bulk of the book's plot with the film lore of 007.

This meant expanding the scale of Blofeld’s threat; instead of targeting Britain alone, he threatens biological infestation around the world. The already action-packed story was beefed up with car chases and fisticuffs. Bond’s weariness at the beginning of the book, incompatible with his screen persona, was discarded, his pondered resignation recontextualized. The one adjustment the film struggled with was Bond and Blofeld’s history. Before traveling to Switzerland, Bond is informed that his potential target may not have earlobes. He frowns as he considers this tip; as played by Donald Pleasence in You Only Live Twice, Blofeld did have earlobes. This is as close as the film comes to acknowledging that the two characters have met before. There’s no reason at all that Blofeld shouldn’t recognize Bond, though his later taunting of 007 suggests Blofeld may have been biding his time for unspoken, plot-convenient reasons. Given how loose the continuity of the original 20 Bonds was, it isn’t that distracting.

Directing Majesty’s was Peter Hunt, and it is the impeccable craftsmanship provided by Hunt and his crew that gives the film its second claim to being the best Bond. Watching Majesty’s, one would never know it was Hunt’s first film, but he had been part of Eon Productions’ core team from the beginning of the Bond series as editor and later second unit director. He was therefore familiar with the character, the producers, and screenwriter Richard Maibaum, with whom he worked closely. Hunt also brought on John Glen, his editing and second unit successor, and cinematographer Michael Reed. The two of them are largely responsible for Majesty’s wonderful visuals.

The film represented a step back from the fantastic elements of its predecessors, but Glen’s work made up for this by offering sweeping vistas of snow-drenched mountains at a scale that the series hadn’t achieved up to that point. Reed and production designer, Syd Cain, were just as successful at meeting Hunt’s orders for a “glamorous” look to the interiors. For the most part, they took a more realistic approach than earlier films, but a few expressionistic tricks atypical for Bond made their way into the photography: notably, vignetted soft-focus close-ups of Diana Rigg as Tracy during a pivotal love scene.

Glen’s editing is kinetic, even jolting at times, and the action sequences hold up to this day. Underneath it all is the best score that composer, John Barry, ever wrote for Bond, built upon the classic “James Bond Theme,” the instrumental title track (later sampled by Pixar for The Incredibles trailer), and “We Have All the Time in the World.” The song is performed by Louis Armstrong over a montage of Bond and Tracy’s courtship and quoted instrumentally throughout the film; Barry claimed it as one of his favorite pieces of Bond music on the DVD commentary.

All well and good, this technical business, but what about Lazenby? Does he bring that much to the table? Well, compared to Hunt, it’s easy to see how green Lazenby was to acting. He has obvious weaknesses, mostly in delivering exposition or the character’s infamous one-liners. Many lines were clearly looped in postproduction, and for the extended period that Bond is undercover, Lazenby’s voice was dubbed by George Baker. The film survives these moments through the efforts of the supporting cast around Lazenby. If one can question the wisdom of going with a 28-year-old model for the male lead, other casting choices of Majesty’s are unassailable. There are recurring members of MI6, naturally, but Bond’s chief ally in the picture is Tracy’s father, Marc-Ange Draco, a combination of Gabriele Ferzetti’s physical performance and David de Keyser’s colorful voice. Ilse Steppat makes henchwoman, Irma Bunt, into a directress from hell that you love to hate. Blofeld was recast with Telly Savalas, and if he isn’t as eerie or captivating as Pleasence in the part, he offers an oddly charming smugness and vanity appropriate for Blofeld's motives.

Most prominent among the supporting cast is Diana Rigg as Tracy, a character who underwent a greater change from page to screen than is often acknowledged. However enticing Tracy is to Bond in Fleming’s book, she doesn’t appear in that much of it and plays no part in the climactic assault on Blofeld’s lair. She comes off as a youngster in need of guidance. Rigg’s Tracy exhibits more maturity and a greater turnaround in outlook thanks to her love affair with Bond. Her rescue of Bond from Blofeld’s henchmen demonstrates her fortitude. While she ends up kidnapped and leered at by Blofeld, this puts Tracy on the scene for the final action set piece, and she takes down the chief henchman herself. Rigg projects the vulnerability that first piques Bond’s interest and makes him care for Tracy, but her steely nerve paired with a cavalier charm comparable to Bond’s own is what sells the romance as believable. Tracy is Bond’s match in every way needed to make the relationship work.

It’s with Rigg that Lazenby is at his best. Despite difficulties between the stars during filming, they do have chemistry on screen. Any relationship that begins with stopping an attempted suicide has its dark complexities, but Majesty’s shows the joyous and adventurous component to Bond and Tracy’s relationship just as much. Lazenby seems quite natural in expressing curiosity about Tracy in their casino encounter, puzzlement when she vanishes after their first night together, affection and protectiveness as their courtship gets underway, and true love and gratitude when she saves his life.

The success of the film hinges on such scenes, most of all the moment where Bond proposes marriage. No badly looped lines here; it’s Rigg’s best scene in the picture, and Lazenby’s as well. That is unless you’re partial to the ending, where Lazenby used his own emotional response to the novel to bring himself near tears as Rigg’s Tracy dies. Unfortunately for Bond, another element that makes Majesty’s as good as it is, is the unflinching finale. There’s no coda with the famous catchphrase, no heartfelt salute to a fallen comrade as life goes on. There’s just Bond, half in denial, assuring his fallen bride that “we have all the time in the world.”

