Netflix has revealed the main cast for the upcoming young adult comedy series Freeridge, a spin-off of their critically acclaimed show On My Block, which recently released its fourth and final season. The cast of the spin-off will include Bryana Salaz (Team Kaylie), Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11, Growing Fangs), Ciara Riley Wilson (LA’s Finest, Kim Possible) and Shiv Pai (Iron Fist, Uncut Gems). The new core four characters for the upcoming spin-off made their debuts in the series finale of On My Block that recently aired on Netflix.

Co-creators of the series Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, Lauren Iungerich, and Jamie Dooner are all set to also executive produce. Uyeshiro, Gonzalez, and Haft will also serve as co-showrunners on Freeridge.

“Co-creating and running On My Block was and will always be a highlight of my life. I am so proud to pass the baton to my incredible partners Eddie and Jeremy and the incomparable Jamie Uyeshiro who rocked it in the writers room from day one,” Lungerich said when Freeridge was first announced to have been ordered by Netflix. There are more stories to tell of our beloved Freeridge and I cannot wait to continue to work with this talented team.”

On the Block is a coming-of-age comedy that takes place in a fictional inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood called Freeridge, which is where the spin-off takes its name. It debuted in 2018 and saw its last season debut on Netflix on October 4. The series stars Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, and Julio Macias as a set of friends that have their friendship put to the test as they attempt to navigate their way through the trials and tribulations and the new challenges that come with their transition into a rough inner-city high school. The original series has seen critical acclaim and won the Teen Choice Award for Choice Breakout TV Show in 2018.

Freeridge does not have a release window as of yet, but the show it is based on, On My Block, has all four of its seasons and 38 episodes available now on Netflix.

Here's the official synopsis of Freeridge:

The stories of Freeridge continue in this On My Block spinoff following a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure.

