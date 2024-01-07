The Big Picture Police reality shows like Live PD and On Patrol: Live present a simplistic, black-and-white view of policing, ignoring the complex realities of the profession.

True crime docu-series do a better job of showing both sides of law enforcement than these reality shows, and they should consider adopting a similar approach.

These copaganda shows contribute to the distorted view of law enforcement, fail to address the issues within policing, and can have devastating consequences, as seen in the case of Javier Ambler.

Police reality shows have become a regular thread in the fabric of American television. Even before the rise of reality television, one of the most popular series was the show COPS, which is currently in its 35th season. Other series have aired over the past several decades, including Live PD and On Patrol: Live. These series have the goal of showing the raw reality of American policing, with the hope of informing people of how catching criminals work. As viewers, it’s easy to connect with these shows, as there is a clear binary set in place. On these shows, everything is in black and white. These shows are set up simplistically, showing the differences between good and evil, with the police representing good and the people being arrested as evil. These shows put viewers at ease, knowing that they are being protected and served by their local police force.

Unfortunately for these series, there is one major problem: the reality they are portraying displays a fraction of what actual policing looks like in this day and age. Modern policing is rife with internal and external issues that have troubled the workforce for generations. It has become a polarizing issue that has been politicized, leading to even more division in an already struggling society. True crime docu-series do a better job of showing both sides of law enforcement than Live PD and COPS, and this method is something that On Patrol: Live and other reality shows should consider.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of ‘Live PD’

Live PD was an A&E series that ran for four seasons. The series was described as,

“Live PD is a documentary series that showcases the policing of America, following police departments from across the country in real time as they patrol their communities.”

The series followed several police departments as they patrolled the streets of their respective communities. The show was popular with 8.1 stars on IMBd and a fairly dedicated following. A review from New York Times historian and author Blaine L. Pardoe expressed the reasons why the show was so popular. In his review, Blaine says,“Live PD is a blast to watch. Some nights it is slower than others, but some nights develop their own themes, drunk-driving, warrants being served, animal issues, etc. It is unrehearsed, unedited, unscripted, and undeniably a lot of fun to watch.”Thanks to Twitter (now known as X) and the series’ seeming unpredictability, Live PD gained not just a following, but a true fandom. Because of this popularity, it seemed as if the series had the potential to run as long as COPS. Despite its popularity, Live PD also had some serious controversies attached to it.

The most notable happened in 2019 during an episode that followed the police in Williamson County, Texas. During one episode, a man was being pursued by Williamson deputies who were being filmed by the Live PD crew. Their pursuit was a success, but what followed was a devastating disaster, leading to an untimely and unnecessary death. Javier Ambler was being pursued by Williamson deputies after he neglected to dim his headlights for oncoming traffic. This is a simple infraction that should not have ended in such a terrible way, but that is precisely what happened. After the chase, Javier stepped out of his vehicle with his hands up. He was physically assaulted by the deputies before being tased three times before the father of two passed away. This controversy, alongside the ongoing police brutality protests, led to Live PD’s cancelation in 2020.

‘The Dangers of Copaganda Via 'On Patrol: Live’

The tragic and unnecessary death of Javier Ambler could have easily been avoided. A detective within the department blames the production itself for the incidents' escalation. In an interview with NBC News, Detective James Waldon shared, “There is no way that pursuit would have been allowed to continue if they weren’t trying to make good TV.”

This is probably true, given the small infraction that Javier Ambler was being pursued for. The show's presence in Williamson County had an extreme and lasting effect on its community. "Live PD not only wrought lasting damage in the lives of the people caught in the glare of its cameras, it also distorted the way criminal justice was meted out in the streets and courtrooms of Williamson County, according to police, court and other public records, along with dozens of interviews with current and former sheriff’s deputies and staff, attorneys and residents. The show, which centered on dramatic busts and often humiliating interactions with civilians, influenced a wide range of critical decisions made by the sheriff and the deputies who worked for him. Live PD also threw a wrench into the court system, attorneys and deputies said, undermining defendants’ access to evidence and prosecutors’ ability to pursue cases.” While this example is extreme, it does raise one of the many concerns attached to copaganda shows.

According to Refinery29, “Copaganda typically encompasses things like fictionalized, positive TV depictions of police officers, heartfelt social media posts made by police departments, and videos of cops kneeling with anti-police brutality protestors; it is all the media made to show police as being uncomplicatedly friendly, heroic, and good.”

Shows like Live PD and On Patrol: Live (which are essentially the same show, as both series have the same premise and host) are the essence of copaganda. They ignore the duality of policing, something that needs to be shown to mend the wounds brought about by political divisiveness. These series have the opportunity to both be educational and positive, but by choosing to only display the positive, they are denying themselves the opportunity to enrich their programming and boost their ratings even more. Additionally, their desire to find real-life action and drama can have devastating consequences, as seen in the case of Javier Ambler.

