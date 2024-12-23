Chemistry between stars is a mysterious yet powerful thing in cinema. It is difficult to describe or quantify as an observer, and nigh impossible for co-stars to conjure artificially, and yet when it exists it is nothing short of an entrancing and exceptional treat to watch. It is unsurprising then that when certain stars have shared the screen with such rewarding results, they often want to collaborate again and again to capitalize on the lighting-in-a-bottle movie magic while it lasts.

This has seen many on-screen partnerships rise to prominence, distinguished and delightful duos whose work together never ceases to present anything other than performative perfection. From comedy icons of many decades ago to romantic sensations in more recent times, and even to dramatic scene partners, these 10 on-screen duos are routinely flawless.

10 Tom Hanks & Meg Ryan

Best Collaboration: 'You’ve Got Mail' (1998)

Image via Warner Bros.

The A-team of 1990s rom-com cinema, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan worked together on three separate occasions across the decade, leading to some of the most defining flicks of the era and some of the best romantic comedies of all time. The duo first worked together in the underrated 1990 movie Joe Versus the Volcano, which became a flop at the box office despite both stars’ prior success and their palpable chemistry.

Thankfully, the film’s poor performance didn’t dissuade producers from hiring Hanks and Ryan together on future projects, with Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail both fairing far better and enduring as genre classics. With Hanks’ everyman charisma and Ryan’s endearing yet effortless charms, the duo brought a gleam of old-timey optimism to the rom-coms they co-starred in. Their working relationship was briefly resumed in 2015, when Hanks appeared alongside Ryan in her directorial debut, Ithica.

9 Simon Pegg & Nick Frost

Best Collaboration: 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Image via Rogue Pictures

While there may be a few contenders to their throne, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost stand as film’s greatest comedy duo of the 21st century thus far. The pairing began their partnership on screen in the late 90s with the British sitcom Spaced, with their successful collaboration (alongside Edgar Wright) soon spawning off into 2004’s Shaun of the Dead and kick-starting what would come to be known as the Cornetto Trilogy.

The trifecta of genre-meshing comedy genius is the defining pillar of the duo’s work together, but they have further expanded with such films as Paul, The Adventures of Tintin, and even as the best part of the otherwise underwhelming Slaughterhouse Rulez. With their shared unabashed appreciation of geek culture, their impeccable comedy craft, and the fact that their real-life friendship oozes onto the screen in their collaborations, Pegg and Frost offer a sense of infectious, endearing fun in their partnership that has appealed to millions around the world.

8 Stan Laurel & Oliver Hardy

Best Collaboration: 'Sons of the Desert' (1933)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Two of comedy’s most iconic figures of yesteryear, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy were the men behind the famed duo Laurel & Hardy. Interestingly, the duo first appeared in 1921’s The Lucky Dog, released some six years before their first official teamed picture release in the form the short Putting Pants on Philip. While they experienced much success with their slapstick antics through the remainder of the silent era, they truly thrived with the onset of the “talkies”.

With both of them being trained theater performers, they were able to pivot to sound films with tremendous grace, seizing them as an opportunity to implement their razor-sharp wit and an enhanced performative punch to their hysterical slapstick routines. As a recognized partnership, Laurel and Hardy appeared in over 100 films together including 23 feature-length movies. Their astonishing hilarity and comedic genius never waned, and it has endured for almost a century through such timeless classics as Sons of the Desert, The Music Box, and Way Out West.

7 Robert De Niro & Joe Pesci

Best Collaboration: 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Image via Netflix

As two of the greatest icons of crime cinema who have helped define the genre alongside Martin Scorsese, it should come as no surprise that four of the seven collaborations between Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci have come in Scorsese pictures. Interestingly, they have also co-starred in the two pictures the De Niro himself has directed, with Sergio Leone’s crime epic Once Upon a Time in America being the seventh of their collaborations.

What De Niro and Pesci ultimately bring to the screen is a tremendous and urgent sense of intensity, a palpable and often unnerving energetic fervor that defines the underlying tone of many of their movies. The 2019 release of The Irishman saw the duo's partnership stretch across 39 years, beginning with the acclaimed classic Raging Bull while consisting of such films as Goodfellas and Casino as well. Had they appeared as true co-stars more often, as opposed to Pesci playing second fiddle to De Niro, the duo could have easily stood as the single greatest acting pairing in Hollywood history.